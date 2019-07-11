NEWS
ICPC Recovers A’Ibom Hospital Equipment From Private Home
The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences offences Commission, ICPC has recovered multi million naira hospital equipments meant for Cottage Hospital, Ukana in Essien Udim local government area from a private house. The hospital equipments including a Dialysis machine, two 15 KVA generators and other equipments were part of the Constituency project for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District where the hospital is located and were meant to have been installed in the hospital since March 2018. Handing over the equipment to the Medical Director of the hospital yesterday at Ukana, ICPC commissioner in charge of Akwa Ibom state, Mr Olusola Shodipo explained that
the recovery was part of a tracking mechanism now put in place to ensure that constituency projects handled by National Assembly members are fully implemented. The cottage hospital project according to him was supposed to include three Dialysis machines, two of which were yet to be delivered to the hospital by the suppliers. On whether anyone has been arrested or would be prosecuted on the matter, Shodipo explained that the commission were yet to conclude investigation on the matter adding that “ICPC is more interested in ensuring that these projects are executed and handed over to the people they are meant for. He said that the commission would not relent in its efforts towards graft in the country.
MOST READ
Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances
Ekiti State Government has paid the outstanding salaries and allowances owed the outgone members of the State Civil Service Commission...
Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery
Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of the state of the commitment of the present...
Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation
The crisis rocking the University of Ibadan International School (USIS) over the use of Hijab by female students has taken...
Court Remands Man Over Rape Of Minor In Osun
An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded 20-year-old Akindoyin Timileyin, over alleged rape of a minor. Timileyin...
NSE Market Indices Drop Further By 0.51% On Sell Pressure
The crucial market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained downward mood, dropping further by 0.51 per cent. Specifically,...
NIS ‘ll Benefit More From Domestication of Passport Production – Babandede
The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede has expressed the optimism they stand to benefit more from the...
Teenager Charged With Defiling 4-Year-Old In Bathroom
An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail in the sum of N200,000 to a teenager (name withheld), who...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS14 hours ago
Ruga, A Right Not Privilege For Fulanis – Gov Badaru
- POLITICS15 hours ago
37 Kogi APC Gov’ship Aspirants Back Indirect Primaries
- FEATURES18 hours ago
Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Containers Of Power Transmission Equipment Missing At Ports
- NEWS7 hours ago
BREAKING: PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Migrants
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Server controversy: Come Out With Evidences, Frank Tasks Nigerians
- ISSUES19 hours ago
On The Urgent Need To Release Sheikh El-zakzaky (H)
- BUSINESS23 hours ago
GTBank Named Best Bank in Africa at Euromoney Awards