Connect with us
Advertise With Us

ENTERTAINMENT

Joke Silva Celebrates Husband, Olu Jacobs At 77

Published

1 day ago

on

joke silva and olu jacobs

Veteran actress, Joke Silva, is celebrating her husband, Olu Jacobs, of many years as he turned 77 on Thursday.

Silva, took to her instagram pagE @JokeSilva, where she shared some photos of the birthday celebrant and captioned them with sweet messages.

“PRAISE THE LORD, Happy 77th birthday Sir J. May your days be long in good health and abundance… The Quintessential Ovorawen. Loads of love king of my heart,” she wrote.

The movie star and his wife in April become grandparents as their son, Olusoji Jacob and wife welcomed a new baby.

The Jacobs have both been featured together in movies like; If I am President, Light in the dark amongst others.

Oludotun Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs, is regarded as one of Nigeria’s most respected actors in the industry.

He has starred in several British television series and international films and had featured in over 150 Nollywood films.

Jacobs spent his early childhood in Kano and attended Holy Trinity School where he took a chance with acting as he attended on of late Hubert Ogunde’s annual concert party at the Colonial Hotel, in Kano.

The award winning actor afterwards secured a visa to the UK where he attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and has ever since, carved a niche for himself in the movie industry.

In 2007 he won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

He was also honoured with the Industry Merit Award for outstanding achievements in acting at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Jacobs and Silva, are blessed with two children and a grandson. (NAN)

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS2 mins ago

Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances

Ekiti State Government has paid the outstanding salaries and allowances owed the outgone members of the State Civil Service Commission...
NEWS10 mins ago

Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of the state of the commitment of the present...
NEWS15 mins ago

Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation

The crisis rocking the University of Ibadan International School (USIS) over the use of Hijab by female students has taken...
NEWS23 mins ago

Court Remands Man Over Rape Of Minor In Osun

An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded 20-year-old Akindoyin Timileyin, over alleged rape of a minor. Timileyin...
BUSINESS50 mins ago

NSE Market Indices Drop Further By 0.51% On Sell Pressure

The crucial market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained downward mood, dropping further by 0.51 per cent. Specifically,...
NEWS53 mins ago

NIS ‘ll Benefit More From Domestication of Passport Production – Babandede

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede has expressed the optimism they stand to benefit more from the...
CRIME1 hour ago

Teenager Charged With Defiling 4-Year-Old In Bathroom  

An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail in the sum of N200,000 to a teenager (name withheld), who...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: