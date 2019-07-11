NEWS
Kogi Gov’ship: Bello Picks Nomination Forms
Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has assured that he will win with a landslide the November 16, 2019 gubernatorial election to clinch a second term in office.
He also dismissed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state was factionalised, insisting that those peddling such information were not resident in the state.
Governor Bello stated this yesterday when he obtained his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at national headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, as he officially commenced his re-election bid.
LEADERSHIP recalls that the party had on Tuesday announced the sale of forms for the forthcoming Bayelsa and Kogi governorship polls, pegging the Expression of Interest form at N2.5 million, while the Nomination form is pegged at N20 million, making N22.5 million in total.
Addressing journalists after picking his forms, Bello assured the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, the national chairman, national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu and other leaders of the party, that if given opportunity as the candidate of the party that he would win with landslide victory.
Bello stressed, “The APC Kogi state chapter of the party is not in crisis. Upon my assumption of office I inherited a State House of Assembly that was divided, but under my leadership the House was united.
“In the last election, we were able to deliver two out of three senatorial districts in the state and by the grace of God the third one is coming.
“Kogi APC is no longer factionalised and the court case has been withdrawn. Issues of marginalisation in Kogi is a thing of the past. The people of Kogi state believe in my leadership, the party believe in my leadership.”
The governor also explained that the state used to be a haven for insecurity but he has been able to tackle that and the state is now rated the second safest state in the country.
“l have been able to put the state together. Kogi state was largely divided along ethnic lines but today, citizens know that Kogi state first. Kogi state was harvest of insecurity but today Kogi is rated as the second safest state in the country.
“For us to be able to approach this election and win it overwhelmingly and to be able to bring everybody on board here you see him (former chairman) and he is going to speak to you about the unity of APC in Kogi state. The issue of Kogi state being in court, has been withdrawn. Anybody that is parading himself to say that there is a case in court, I will rather advise them not to toe the path of criminality.
“Everybody that is aspiring for the gubernatorial ticket under the platform of APC should come and join me and let’s deliver overwhelmed in November 2019 election,” he said.
