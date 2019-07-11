Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Kogi Gov’ship: Bello Picks Nomination Forms

Published

2 days ago

on

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has assured that he will win with a landslide the November 16, 2019 gubernatorial election to clinch a second term in office.

He also dismissed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state was factionalised, insisting that those peddling such information were not resident in the state.

Governor Bello stated this yesterday when he obtained his Expression of Interest and  Nomination forms at national headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, as  he officially commenced his re-election bid.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the party had on Tuesday announced the sale of forms for the forthcoming Bayelsa and Kogi governorship polls, pegging the Expression of Interest form at N2.5 million, while the Nomination form is pegged at N20 million, making N22.5 million in total.

Addressing journalists after picking his forms, Bello assured the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, the national chairman, national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu and other leaders of the party, that if given opportunity as the candidate of the party that he would win with landslide victory.

Bello stressed, “The APC Kogi state chapter of the party is not in crisis. Upon my assumption of office I inherited a State House of Assembly that was divided, but under my leadership the House was united.

“In the last election, we were able to deliver two out of three senatorial districts in the state and by the grace of God the third one is coming.

“Kogi APC is no longer factionalised and the court case has been withdrawn. Issues of marginalisation in Kogi is a thing of the past. The people of Kogi state believe in my leadership, the party believe in my leadership.”

The governor also explained that the state used to be a haven for insecurity but he has been able to tackle that and the state is now rated the second safest state in the country.

“l have been able to put the state together. Kogi state was largely divided along ethnic lines but today, citizens know that Kogi state first. Kogi state was harvest of insecurity but today Kogi is rated as the second safest state in the country.

“For us to be able to approach this election and win it overwhelmingly and to be able to bring everybody on board here you see him (former chairman) and he is going to speak to you about the unity of APC in Kogi state. The issue of Kogi state being in court, has been withdrawn. Anybody that is parading himself to say that there is a case in court, I will rather advise them not to toe the path of criminality.

“Everybody that is aspiring for the gubernatorial ticket under the platform of APC should come and join me and let’s deliver overwhelmed in November 2019 election,” he said.

 

 

 

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS5 mins ago

Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances

Ekiti State Government has paid the outstanding salaries and allowances owed the outgone members of the State Civil Service Commission...
NEWS13 mins ago

Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of the state of the commitment of the present...
NEWS18 mins ago

Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation

The crisis rocking the University of Ibadan International School (USIS) over the use of Hijab by female students has taken...
NEWS26 mins ago

Court Remands Man Over Rape Of Minor In Osun

An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded 20-year-old Akindoyin Timileyin, over alleged rape of a minor. Timileyin...
BUSINESS53 mins ago

NSE Market Indices Drop Further By 0.51% On Sell Pressure

The crucial market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained downward mood, dropping further by 0.51 per cent. Specifically,...
NEWS56 mins ago

NIS ‘ll Benefit More From Domestication of Passport Production – Babandede

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede has expressed the optimism they stand to benefit more from the...
CRIME1 hour ago

Teenager Charged With Defiling 4-Year-Old In Bathroom  

An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail in the sum of N200,000 to a teenager (name withheld), who...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: