Man Remanded In Agodi Prison For Defiling Daughter
A 49-year-old unemployed man, Mr Kayode Oni was on Thursday remanded at Agodi Prison for allegedly raping his teenage daughter.
The accused was brought before an Ibadan Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Iwo- Road for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter.
He was arraigned on a one-court charge of having carnal knowledge (rape) of his daughter with Charge No. Mi/264c/2019
However, no plea was taken during the arraignment.
The police prosecutor, Mr Sunday Ogunremi, told the court that the accused in 2018 at No.4 Obamomo G.R A. Quarters Iyaganku, Ibadan had unlawful carnal knowledge of his 14-year-old, Eniola, without her consent.
Ogunremi said the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 34 Sub-section one and two of the Child Rights Law of Oyo State Nigeria 2006.
When the Chief Magistrate, Mr Taiwo Olaniran asked the accused why he defiled his own biological daughter wondering whether it was for ritual purpose, the accused, Oni, told the court that it was a mistake and the work of the devil.
Oni explained that he had separated with Eniola’s mother when victim was just eight years-old saying that he had been defiling her since then.
In his remarks, the magistrate berated those involved in the act of sexy abusing under age children saying they were allowing the devil to used them to destroy the society.
He thereafter ordered that the accused be remanded in Agodi Prison pending legal advice from Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and adjourned the case till July 23, 2019.
