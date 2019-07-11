Connect with us
NAHCON To Build 500-Room Hotel For Kano Pilgrims

Chairman of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), Abdullahi Mukhtar has revealed that the commission is planning to build a hotel with capacity of 500 rooms to accommodate intending pilgrims while awaiting departure to Saudi Arabia during hajj operation in Kano State.

Mukhtar made the disclosure yesterday  during a courtesy call on Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, while on tour of some  facilities put in place for this year’s Hajj operation that is due to begin nationwide today in Kano.

He noted that building the Hotel for the pilgrims leaving for the Holy land through the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) has become necessary in view of the need for them to be accommodated properly before departure to the Holy land.

He added that the Hotel would also be used for commercial purposes after the Hajj operation to enable the commission get a source of revenue and maintenance of the facility.

The Chairman, however, stated that the commission is currently building a Hospital in Hajj camp within the Kano Metropolis, adding that the project is about to be completed.

Mukhtar maintained that the health facility would cater for the need of pilgrims seeking medical attention before finally leaving Kano for the holy land, noting that the provision of hospital in the hajj camp was important for urgent health issues to be addressed.

He said, “we are mooting such idea of building the hotel to instill confidence in the minds of our intending pilgrims to appreciate the fact that we are  really about them and always believed that serious about it and should enjoy the best of service.

“The capacity of the Hotel we are planning to build would be a befitting one. We want to have a suitable accommodation for them, instead of accommodating them in the pilgrims’ camp”.

While describing Kano as being the leading pacesetter in terms of preparations for this year’s hajj operations, the NAHCON Chairman further revealed that the commission had concluded all the necessary arrangements at home and in the holy land aimed at conducting a hitch free hajj operations.

He called on Nigerian pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the country by shunning acts capable of dragging the reputation of the country in the mud.

 

 

 

