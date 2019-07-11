Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

NEMA Distributes Agricultural Inputs To Victims Of Flood Disaster

Published

2 days ago

on

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA has commenced the distribution of agricultural inputs to 73, 000 farmers affected by flood disaster in 19 local government areas of Jigawa state.

Saad Bello, the NEMA distribution team leader in the state said as one of worst affected state, since the flag-off of the distribution in Ringim center last week, that more than 1200 farmers have so far received the inputs and the exercise was still ongoing.

He added that the distribution will also take place at various centers simultaneously in the state.

He advised the farmers not sell the agricultural inputs as the inputs were meant to assist them in improving their farming.

According to spokesperson of NEMA, Sani Datti, a beneficiary of the farm inputs in Ringim, Inusa Magaji, thanked NEMA and the federal  government for the intervention and said it will go a long way in helping to boost their farm production.

Another beneficiary, Garzali Sani said he really appreciated federal government for the assistance, saying that he couldn’t ordinarily afford to buy some of the items given to him in the market.

The agricultural inputs include seedlings of rice, Sorghum, millet, maize and sesame.

Others include fertilizers, sprayers and agro chemicals were distributed under Emergency Agricultural Intervention by the federal government.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 hour ago

Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances

Ekiti State Government has paid the outstanding salaries and allowances owed the outgone members of the State Civil Service Commission...
NEWS1 hour ago

Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of the state of the commitment of the present...
NEWS1 hour ago

Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation

The crisis rocking the University of Ibadan International School (USIS) over the use of Hijab by female students has taken...
NEWS2 hours ago

Court Remands Man Over Rape Of Minor In Osun

An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded 20-year-old Akindoyin Timileyin, over alleged rape of a minor. Timileyin...
BUSINESS2 hours ago

NSE Market Indices Drop Further By 0.51% On Sell Pressure

The crucial market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained downward mood, dropping further by 0.51 per cent. Specifically,...
NEWS2 hours ago

NIS ‘ll Benefit More From Domestication of Passport Production – Babandede

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede has expressed the optimism they stand to benefit more from the...
CRIME2 hours ago

Teenager Charged With Defiling 4-Year-Old In Bathroom  

An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail in the sum of N200,000 to a teenager (name withheld), who...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: