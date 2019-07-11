NEWS
Nigeria Needs More Prayers Now, Says PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said Nigeria needs prayers and her citizens need to discharge their duties now, more than ever, to overcome the current situation.
Buhari, who gave this charge while flagging off the 2019 Hajj airlift at Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport Katsina yesterday, enjoined Muslim pilgrims to use the Hajj experience to improve on their relationship with the Almighty God and fulfilling their responsibilities.
The president, represented by Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, said the Federal Government will continue to discharge its responsibilities of providing consular and other necessary support to the pilgrims.
“I will call on them (Hajj officials) therefore to ensure that Nigerian pilgrims are well taking care off in Saudi Arabia. This adminiatration will not tolerate laxity or high handedness from any official responsible for the welfare and well being of Nigerian pilgrims,” he warned.
The President however lauded the improvement in the activities of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the respective state pilgrims welfare boards in working with Saudi authorities, adding that his administration is working with NAHCON and the Nigerian embassy in Saudi Arabia to achieve the desired goals.
Earlier, the Chairman of NAHCON, Barr. Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, assured that the commission would not dusappoint the nation and the pilgrims while appreciating the guidiance and support of the President and relevant stakeholders in the Hajj exercise.
Muhammad urged the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the nation as over three Muslims from nearly 200 countries would performing this year’s Hajj, adding NAHCON has developed strategies for the benefit of pilgrims in line with efforts of Saudi authorities to ease all hardship hitherto experienced.
