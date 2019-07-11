Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Nigeria Needs More Prayers Now, Says PMB

Published

2 days ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said Nigeria needs prayers and her citizens need to discharge their duties now, more than ever, to overcome the current situation.

Buhari, who gave this charge while flagging off the 2019 Hajj airlift at Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport Katsina yesterday, enjoined Muslim pilgrims to use the Hajj experience to improve on their relationship with the Almighty God and fulfilling their responsibilities.

The president, represented by Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, said the Federal Government will continue to discharge its responsibilities of providing consular and other necessary support to the pilgrims.

“I will call on them (Hajj officials) therefore to ensure that Nigerian pilgrims are well taking care off in Saudi Arabia. This adminiatration will not tolerate laxity or high handedness from any official responsible for the welfare and well being of Nigerian pilgrims,” he warned.

The President however lauded the improvement in the activities of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the respective state pilgrims welfare boards in working with Saudi authorities, adding that  his administration is working with NAHCON and the Nigerian embassy in Saudi Arabia to achieve the desired goals.

Earlier, the Chairman of NAHCON, Barr. Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, assured that the commission would not dusappoint the nation and the pilgrims while appreciating the guidiance and support of the President and relevant stakeholders in the Hajj exercise.

Muhammad urged the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the nation as over three Muslims from nearly 200 countries would performing this year’s Hajj, adding NAHCON has developed strategies for the benefit of pilgrims in line with efforts of Saudi authorities to ease all hardship hitherto experienced.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS38 mins ago

Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances

Ekiti State Government has paid the outstanding salaries and allowances owed the outgone members of the State Civil Service Commission...
NEWS46 mins ago

Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of the state of the commitment of the present...
NEWS51 mins ago

Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation

The crisis rocking the University of Ibadan International School (USIS) over the use of Hijab by female students has taken...
NEWS59 mins ago

Court Remands Man Over Rape Of Minor In Osun

An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded 20-year-old Akindoyin Timileyin, over alleged rape of a minor. Timileyin...
BUSINESS1 hour ago

NSE Market Indices Drop Further By 0.51% On Sell Pressure

The crucial market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained downward mood, dropping further by 0.51 per cent. Specifically,...
NEWS1 hour ago

NIS ‘ll Benefit More From Domestication of Passport Production – Babandede

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede has expressed the optimism they stand to benefit more from the...
CRIME2 hours ago

Teenager Charged With Defiling 4-Year-Old In Bathroom  

An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail in the sum of N200,000 to a teenager (name withheld), who...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: