ENTERTAINMENT
Nigerians Most Hospitable In The World, Says Fraser Suites’ Boss
Hospitality has become one of the hottest and the most sought after aspect of human life , not just in Nigeria but all over the world. The hospitality industry is a broad category of fields within the service industry that includes lodging, food and drink service, event planning, transportation, cruise line, traveling and additional fields within the tourism industry among others. The hospitality industry is an industry that depends on the availability of leisure time and disposable income. A hospitality unit such as a restaurant, hotel, or an amusement park consists of multiple groups such as facility maintenance and direct operations (servers, housekeepers, porters, kitchen workers, bartenders, management, marketing, and human resources etc.).
That is what award- winning 5-Star Luxury hotel known as Fraser Suites, with an exquisite edifice in the heart of Abuja has come to provide for those who are yearning for the best in the industry. The Suites which just won the World Travel Awards Trophy as “2019 Best Service Apartments Brand in Nigeria” is not ready to settle for less. In a recent breakfast meeting with tourism and hospitality writers in Abuja, the General Manager, Fraser Suites, Mr. Deniz Isikci appreciated the contributions of the tourism and hospitality writers in helping in growing the industry in Abuja. According to him, the growth and sustainability of Fraser suites which was launched in June 2017 and commissioned in May 2018 wouldn’t have been possible without the effort of the media who are responsible in propagating and informing the public about the most Luxurious hotel in the FCT. The hotel has won (3) three prestigious awards in hospitality for its wonderful edifice and also its service driven activities. “Our hotel which has already won three prestigious awards of Best Service Apartment, in Nigeria,2019 by the World Travel Awards, which is one of the most prestigious award in the world of hospitality and also just recently, been awarded a certificate of excellence from Trip Advisor – which means that, out of all the properties and establishment that are enlisted in Trip Advisor, only less than 10 per cent are awarded this certificate, which is a proof on our continuous excellent service and in return, excellent reviews from guests are posted on the website.
“ Fraset is a brand. We give our guests both local and continental cuisines. We have plans on expanding in the near future as there are people yearning for more of our services across Nigeria. The challenges are nothing unusual because they are something we face all over the world. Nigeria is a safe country and this is a safe location. The African continent is receiving just 3 per cent of tourism in the world, this should improve, “ he explains. Mr Isikci noted that one of the hotel’s principle is to encourage guests to speak up when they feel a service isn’t in their best interest which would enable them take correction. He also pointed out that more than 25 per cent of women are at the managerial cadre to bridge the gap of male and female dichotomy, promising more awards are in the pipes. Adding his voice to achievements of Fraser Suites, Mr. Haroun Audu also talks about the corporate social responsibility of Fraser Suites, which he mentioned that plans are ripe to sponsor and train some less privileged children to achieve their goal in life and even become the GM of the Suites one day. He explained that the suites has recently hosted some high profile personalities and engaged in humanitarian service by extending a hand towards the less privileged.
MOST READ
Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances
Ekiti State Government has paid the outstanding salaries and allowances owed the outgone members of the State Civil Service Commission...
Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery
Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of the state of the commitment of the present...
Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation
The crisis rocking the University of Ibadan International School (USIS) over the use of Hijab by female students has taken...
Court Remands Man Over Rape Of Minor In Osun
An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded 20-year-old Akindoyin Timileyin, over alleged rape of a minor. Timileyin...
NSE Market Indices Drop Further By 0.51% On Sell Pressure
The crucial market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained downward mood, dropping further by 0.51 per cent. Specifically,...
NIS ‘ll Benefit More From Domestication of Passport Production – Babandede
The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede has expressed the optimism they stand to benefit more from the...
Teenager Charged With Defiling 4-Year-Old In Bathroom
An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail in the sum of N200,000 to a teenager (name withheld), who...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS12 hours ago
Ruga, A Right Not Privilege For Fulanis – Gov Badaru
- POLITICS14 hours ago
37 Kogi APC Gov’ship Aspirants Back Indirect Primaries
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Containers Of Power Transmission Equipment Missing At Ports
- NEWS5 hours ago
BREAKING: PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Migrants
- NEWS23 hours ago
Ex-Militant Leaders Commend PMB Omo-Agege’s Appointment
- NEWS22 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Stage Protest In Lagos
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Server controversy: Come Out With Evidences, Frank Tasks Nigerians