NEWS
Osinbajo, Others To Grace Abuja Housing Show
The Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo is expected to lead powerful delegation comprising of top public officials, ministers, commissioners, heads of housing and construction association and private sector chief executive officers to this year’s Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS).
Other government dignatries expected to grace the occasion are senate president Ahmed Lawan; speaker Femi Gbajabiamila; governor Mohammed Bala of Bauchi state; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state and Godwin Obaseki of Edo state.
With over 40, 000 participants and 400 + exhibitors, the 13th edition of AIHS would be presenting a premium platform of learning and networking for all stakeholders in the housing and construction.
The event expected to hold from 23rd to 26th July 2019 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja would also attract the presence of international housing expert like Debra Erb of Overseas Private Investment Corporation, USA.
The convener of AIHS, Barr Festus Adebayo described the show as the place for experts in the housing and construction industry to share their experience and knowledge on the best ways to finance affordable housing, mortgage and construction.
He said that over 30 speakers that cut across mortgage banks, real estate companies, housing regulatory agencies, construction companies and housing finance firms from USA, UK, South Africa, Kenya, Morocco, India, China, UAE, Ghana, Rwanda would be speaking at this year’s event.
The theme of the event is, “Driving Sustainable Housing Finance Models in the Midst of Global Uncertainty”.
Adebayo highlighted the top international guests as the CEO and chairman of the board, iBUILD global incorporated, USA; executive director and founder of the Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa (CAHF), Kecia Rust and founder and president of business development EchoStone housing, Anders Lindquist.
Also, CEO of American Homebuilders of West Africa (AHWA), Robert Hornsby; principal at the Affordable Housing Institute (AHI), Olivia Caldwell; regional manager, affordable housing institute, Morocco, Mounia Tagma; and MD of Shelter Afrique, Andrew Chimphondah are also on the international guests list.
He pointed out that foreign ministers of works and housing like Samuel Atta Akyea from Ghana and others from countries like Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa and among others have confirmed participation for this year’s event.
Adebayo hinted that international exhibitors would showcase their goods and services like housing and construction wares, affordable mortgage, building and construction materials, home interior decorations, home and office furniture, roofing sheets, blinds, tiles, mixing and interlocking machines, paints, home lighting, cement and other innovations.
The convener disclosed that high level sessions like the CEOs forum, housing finance conference and stakeholders panels would dominate the show, with the mandate of establishing realisable goals and objectives for housing development.
He emphasised that the show would also identify critical areas of policy intervention in Nigeria which includes, land use act, review of the National Housing Fund (NHF), affordable housing legislations, laws to facilitate housing sector regulation, legislation on mortgage interest rates and stakeholders’ engagement.
