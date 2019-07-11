CRIME
Perm Sec Kidnapped In Adamawa
The police in Adamawa State have confirmed the abduction of Mr, Emmanuel Piridimso, the permanent secretary, of the state Ministry of Mineral Resources.
The command’s spokesman, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said that Piridimso was kidnapped at his residence in the early hours of yesterday.
Nguroje said the commissioner of police, Mr. Audu Madaki, has detailed detectives of the anti-kidnapping unit, the Criminal Investigating Department (CID), and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Rapid Response Squad (RRS) to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.
He assured the victim’s family and members of public that the police were working assiduously to protect them and their property.
A family source was quoted as saying that “the gunmen came with two guns and abducted the permanent secretary at around 3:20 yesterday morning.
“We tried to contact them via his phone but to no avail as they refused to pick several calls made through the victim’s phone. The abductors are yet to contact us as a family,” the source said.
MOST READ
Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances
Ekiti State Government has paid the outstanding salaries and allowances owed the outgone members of the State Civil Service Commission...
Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery
Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of the state of the commitment of the present...
Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation
The crisis rocking the University of Ibadan International School (USIS) over the use of Hijab by female students has taken...
Court Remands Man Over Rape Of Minor In Osun
An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded 20-year-old Akindoyin Timileyin, over alleged rape of a minor. Timileyin...
NSE Market Indices Drop Further By 0.51% On Sell Pressure
The crucial market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained downward mood, dropping further by 0.51 per cent. Specifically,...
NIS ‘ll Benefit More From Domestication of Passport Production – Babandede
The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede has expressed the optimism they stand to benefit more from the...
Teenager Charged With Defiling 4-Year-Old In Bathroom
An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail in the sum of N200,000 to a teenager (name withheld), who...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS13 hours ago
Ruga, A Right Not Privilege For Fulanis – Gov Badaru
- POLITICS15 hours ago
37 Kogi APC Gov’ship Aspirants Back Indirect Primaries
- FEATURES17 hours ago
Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Containers Of Power Transmission Equipment Missing At Ports
- NEWS6 hours ago
BREAKING: PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Migrants
- NEWS24 hours ago
Ex-Militant Leaders Commend PMB Omo-Agege’s Appointment
- NEWS23 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Stage Protest In Lagos
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Server controversy: Come Out With Evidences, Frank Tasks Nigerians