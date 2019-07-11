Perm Sec Kidnapped In Adamawa

The police in Adamawa State have confirmed the abduction of Mr, Emmanuel Piridimso, the permanent secretary, of the state Ministry of Mineral Resources.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said that Piridimso was kidnapped at his residence in the early hours of yesterday.

Nguroje said the commissioner of police, Mr. Audu Madaki, has detailed detectives of the anti-kidnapping unit, the Criminal Investigating Department (CID), and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Rapid Response Squad (RRS) to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.

He assured the victim’s family and members of public that the police were working assiduously to protect them and their property.

A family source was quoted as saying that “the gunmen came with two guns and abducted the permanent secretary at around 3:20 yesterday morning.

“We tried to contact them via his phone but to no avail as they refused to pick several calls made through the victim’s phone. The abductors are yet to contact us as a family,” the source said.