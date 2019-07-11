Connect with us
Police Quiz 4 Over Fake Money Transfer Alert

Published

1 day ago

on

A large-scale fraud allegedly perpetrated by four suspected criminals against victims in no fewer than 11 local government areas in Katsina State has been uncovered by the state police command. The state commissioner of police, Mr. Sanusi Buba, confirmed the arrest of a suspected three-man-gang: Ibrahim Mohammed, Usman Tukur and Mansir Yahaya, all of Faskari town in the state, who specialised in issuing fake money transfer alert for dubiously obtained goods.

Buba told journalists that the suspects were nabbed on  June 28, 2019, following a tip-off after ripping off shop owners from Katsina, Jibia, Funtua, Mai’adua, Daura to Faskari local government areas of their jerry cans of cooking oil, bags of rice and sugar through fictitious bank account transfers.

The police commissioner, who warned traders and businessmen in the state against suspected electronic banking transactions with potential customers without the confirmation of their bankers, said that the police recovered 34 bags of rice, six jerry cans of cooking oil and bags of sugar from the suspects.

Besides, the Katsina CP said that the command apprehended an alleged Kano-based fraudster, Khalifa Muhtar, 30, who carted away $2,500 from a Katsina Bureau de Change / Point of Sales (POS) operator. The suspects allegedly collected the amount from the operator in Katsina metropolis under the guise that he had transferred an equivalent of the foreign currency (about N900,000) to the bank account of the victim on  July 1, 2019.

The CP also hinted that the command had busted a notorious gang of kidnapping and armed robbery suspects in Faskari local government area. The said bandits met their Waterloo on June 9, 2019, around 4:000 am when they struck at Kamfanin Daudawa village and robbed one Hassan Rabo of his motorcycle and other valuables after inflicting injuries on him.

