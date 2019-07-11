Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

PZ Donates Solar Borehole to Supply Water for 20,000 Livestock Daily

Published

23 hours ago

on

The PZ Cussons Foundation, has constructed solar borehole, with capacity to supply water for 20,000 livestock daily, as well as end perennial water scarcity, identified as trigger for farmer/herder crisis, in Adamawa state.

Prof. Eyitayo Lambo, Board chairman of the foundation, at the handing over of the project in Gongoshi, said the project is to ensure safety drinking water is made available for human and animal use.

The project situated at Wuro Ahmadu grazing reserve in Mayo-Belwa was sited at a pastoralist dominated area gazetted by government.

Lambo, a former Minister of Health noted that, the project was meant to complement governments’ efforts, in preventing clashes between farmers and herders in the state.

The project donated by the foundation, established in 2007, was part of corporate responsibility of the foundation, not meant for profit making venture.

“The project will help to address some challenges facing the pastoralists that include water for them and for their livestock.

“The facilities should be well maintained and sustained for the wellbeing of beneficiary communities,”.

Earlier, Prof Aminu Chiroma, the National Chairman, Pastoral Resolve (PARE), lauded the intervention to carter the plight of marginalized pastoralists and their animals.

Chiroma former provost FCE Yola observed that, water scarcity, had major challenges resulting to farmer/herder crisis in many part of the state.

“We can see clear effort, towards promoting peaceful coexistence for humanitarian intervention.

“The project would address the water need of over 1,000 members of the community and about 20,000 livestock”

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS31 mins ago

Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances

Ekiti State Government has paid the outstanding salaries and allowances owed the outgone members of the State Civil Service Commission...
NEWS39 mins ago

Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of the state of the commitment of the present...
NEWS44 mins ago

Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation

The crisis rocking the University of Ibadan International School (USIS) over the use of Hijab by female students has taken...
NEWS52 mins ago

Court Remands Man Over Rape Of Minor In Osun

An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded 20-year-old Akindoyin Timileyin, over alleged rape of a minor. Timileyin...
BUSINESS1 hour ago

NSE Market Indices Drop Further By 0.51% On Sell Pressure

The crucial market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained downward mood, dropping further by 0.51 per cent. Specifically,...
NEWS1 hour ago

NIS ‘ll Benefit More From Domestication of Passport Production – Babandede

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede has expressed the optimism they stand to benefit more from the...
CRIME2 hours ago

Teenager Charged With Defiling 4-Year-Old In Bathroom  

An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail in the sum of N200,000 to a teenager (name withheld), who...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: