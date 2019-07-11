Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Ranching, Cattle Colonies, Ruga Should Be All Inclusive – Plateau Group

Published

3 days ago

on

One Plateau Group, an inter-tribal and religious organization has said that government must ensure that policies regarding ranching, cattle colonies should be all inclusive.

The group stated this in a statement signed by its chairman, Engr Ajiji Arum Arin adding that any policy that will not benefit the generality of the people should not be encourage.

“Be it Ranching, Cattle Colony, Ruga or whatever form of policy that will be implemented should be an all-inclusive policy and not a unilateral decision as if we are in the Military regime,” the group in a statement on the suspension of the Ruga policy by the Federal government said.

“The Federal Government suspended the implementation of the Ruga programme not because Nigerians opposed it, but because it was not in accordance with the designed that was approved by the National Economic Council (NEC) and the National Security Council (NFSC) as clearly stated in a letter from the President’s office dated July 2nd 2019 to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture stating that a committee of the National Livestock Transformation Plan will be set up to oversee the implementation of the policy.”

“It is so unfortunate that our amiable Governor, His Excellency Rt Hon. Simon Bako Lalong is one person in the eyes of the storm, so many people see him as a traitor, while some see him as a sell out because of the Ruga settlement controversy.”

“We want to use this medium to draw the attention of His Excellency that he was first elected by the people of Plateau state to become Governor before his election as the Chairman of the Northern Governor’s Forum. In other words his primary responsibility is to the peace loving people of Plateau state who voted him into office.”

“Finally, as much as we acknowledge and commend the Federal and state Government effort to see that a lasting solution to the Herders Farmers clashes is brought to an end, we want to use this medium to unequivocally say without missing words that before any form of settlement is being implemented on the Plateau; all those that have been displace should be probably resettled back in their ancestral homes. It is unfortunate that some of those communities have been taken over by the attackers, while the security agencies and Government look the opposite direction,” the statement added.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

BUSINESS6 mins ago

Sacked Ecobank Staff Protest Non-payment Of Entitlements

The retrenched staff of Ecobank  have staged protest over the refusal of the management to pay them their entitlements. Their...
NEWS6 mins ago

PMB, Addo, Barrow For African Integrity Magazine Int’l Conference In Accra

President Muhammadu Buhari, his Ghana and Gambia counterparts President Nana Akufo Addo and President Adama Barrow respectively have been pencilled...
NEWS15 mins ago

Tree Planting Veritable Tool Against Global Warming – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday stressed the importance of tree planting in bringing about a healthy environment and...
NEWS15 mins ago

Oyedepo Raises The Alarm Over Worsening Food Crisis

The founder and presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide and Chancellor, Landmark University, Dr. David Oyedepo, has raised the alarm...
WORLD16 mins ago

Former Bangladesh President, Ershad, Dies At 89

Former Bangladesh President and military ruler Hussain Muhammad Ershad has died aged 89 following age-related health complications, an aide said....
WORLD23 mins ago

26 Dead As Gunmen Storm Somali Hotel

At least 26 people, including a prominent journalist and several foreigners, have been killed in an attack on a hotel...
WORLD24 mins ago

W/Africa: Leaders Push For Single Currency, ECO

West African leaders in Ivory Coast have agreed to roll out a single shared currency. As many as 15 countries...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: