Ranching, Cattle Colonies, Ruga Should Be All Inclusive – Plateau Group
One Plateau Group, an inter-tribal and religious organization has said that government must ensure that policies regarding ranching, cattle colonies should be all inclusive.
The group stated this in a statement signed by its chairman, Engr Ajiji Arum Arin adding that any policy that will not benefit the generality of the people should not be encourage.
“Be it Ranching, Cattle Colony, Ruga or whatever form of policy that will be implemented should be an all-inclusive policy and not a unilateral decision as if we are in the Military regime,” the group in a statement on the suspension of the Ruga policy by the Federal government said.
“The Federal Government suspended the implementation of the Ruga programme not because Nigerians opposed it, but because it was not in accordance with the designed that was approved by the National Economic Council (NEC) and the National Security Council (NFSC) as clearly stated in a letter from the President’s office dated July 2nd 2019 to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture stating that a committee of the National Livestock Transformation Plan will be set up to oversee the implementation of the policy.”
“It is so unfortunate that our amiable Governor, His Excellency Rt Hon. Simon Bako Lalong is one person in the eyes of the storm, so many people see him as a traitor, while some see him as a sell out because of the Ruga settlement controversy.”
“We want to use this medium to draw the attention of His Excellency that he was first elected by the people of Plateau state to become Governor before his election as the Chairman of the Northern Governor’s Forum. In other words his primary responsibility is to the peace loving people of Plateau state who voted him into office.”
“Finally, as much as we acknowledge and commend the Federal and state Government effort to see that a lasting solution to the Herders Farmers clashes is brought to an end, we want to use this medium to unequivocally say without missing words that before any form of settlement is being implemented on the Plateau; all those that have been displace should be probably resettled back in their ancestral homes. It is unfortunate that some of those communities have been taken over by the attackers, while the security agencies and Government look the opposite direction,” the statement added.
