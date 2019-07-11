NEWS
Senate Reads Riot Act To S/Africa Over Killing Of Nigerians
Senate yesterday cautioned South Africa over continued killing of Nigerians in that country.
In the Riot Act read to the former apartheid country, they asked the authority to find a lasting solution to such barbaric acts of its citizens.
The Senate declared during plenary that “Enough is Enough” of such wanton killings of Nigerians and other nationals in South Africa.
This is just as the Red Chamber issued a travel alert to Nigerians travelling to South Africa to be security conscious and ensure that their safety is not under threat.
The Senate resolutions were sequel to a motion on the “Death of Elizabeth Ndubuisi-Chukwu in South Africa”, sponsored by the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP Abia South).
Abaribe, while informing his colleagues of the latest of such killings in South Africa, said late Ndubuisi-Chukwu was in the country as a delegate of the federal government to attend a programme, but was allegedly killed by yet-to-be identified suspects.
He said: “She went to South Africa to attend the conference of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO) and initially was suspected to have died of cardiac arrest.
MOST READ
Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances
Ekiti State Government has paid the outstanding salaries and allowances owed the outgone members of the State Civil Service Commission...
Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery
Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of the state of the commitment of the present...
Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation
The crisis rocking the University of Ibadan International School (USIS) over the use of Hijab by female students has taken...
Court Remands Man Over Rape Of Minor In Osun
An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded 20-year-old Akindoyin Timileyin, over alleged rape of a minor. Timileyin...
NSE Market Indices Drop Further By 0.51% On Sell Pressure
The crucial market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained downward mood, dropping further by 0.51 per cent. Specifically,...
NIS ‘ll Benefit More From Domestication of Passport Production – Babandede
The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede has expressed the optimism they stand to benefit more from the...
Teenager Charged With Defiling 4-Year-Old In Bathroom
An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail in the sum of N200,000 to a teenager (name withheld), who...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Ruga, A Right Not Privilege For Fulanis – Gov Badaru
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
37 Kogi APC Gov’ship Aspirants Back Indirect Primaries
-
FEATURES22 hours ago
Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues
-
COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Containers Of Power Transmission Equipment Missing At Ports
-
NEWS10 hours ago
BREAKING: PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Migrants
-
ISSUES22 hours ago
On The Urgent Need To Release Sheikh El-zakzaky (H)
-
ISSUES22 hours ago
Igala Unity House: An Inspiration For Potential Unity In Kogi State
-
HEALTH19 hours ago
Senate Ad-hoc C’ttee On Avastine Injection Visits National Eye Centre In Kaduna