Senate Reads Riot Act To S/Africa Over Killing Of Nigerians

Published

2 days ago

on

Senate yesterday cautioned South Africa over continued killing of Nigerians in that country.

In the Riot Act read to the former apartheid country, they asked the authority to find a lasting solution to such barbaric acts of its citizens.

The Senate declared during plenary that “Enough is Enough” of such wanton killings of Nigerians and other nationals in South Africa.

This is just as the Red Chamber issued a travel alert to Nigerians travelling to South Africa to be security conscious and ensure that their safety is not under threat.

The Senate resolutions were sequel to a motion on the “Death of Elizabeth Ndubuisi-Chukwu in South Africa”, sponsored by the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP Abia South).

Abaribe, while informing his colleagues of the latest of such killings in South Africa, said late Ndubuisi-Chukwu was in the country as a delegate of the federal government to attend a programme, but was allegedly killed by yet-to-be identified suspects.

He said: “She went to South Africa to attend the conference of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO) and initially was suspected to have died of cardiac arrest.

 

 

 

 

