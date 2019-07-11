Connect with us
Unemployment: Revamp UPVC Manufacturing Companies Now, AWDROP Urges FG

1 day ago

The Association of Water Well Drilling Rig Owners and Practitioners (AWDROP), has urged the federal government to revamped all moribund Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Pipe  (UPVC) manufacturing companies across the country so as to put stop to the growing rate of unemployment.

Rising from its 5th annual general meeting held in Abuja, themed: “Next Level in Underground Water Resources and Management in Nigeria”, the association maintained that revamping the ailing sector would create more jobs and make water projects equipment available and affordable for use in the country.

The Association, in a communique jointly signed by National president, Michael Ale and the National Secretary, Yomi Adeyemi, also called for the establishment of National unified Task Force towards quality environmental impact management, effective and efficient water supply strategies.

According to the communiqué, received by LEADERSHIP,  it said that revitalization of the moribund indigenous UPVC manufacturing company sectors, along the value chain of the water supply industry, exemplified by the association visit to International building products limited, manufacturer of UPVC casing pipes.

AWDROP, however, maintained that regulation and standardization of borehole drilling and water supply activities generally would serve as a source of internally generated revenue at all tiers of government.

The communique reads:  “Collaboration of AWDROP and other government water regulatory agencies will enhance water supply sustainability to the public.

“There is a need for an upgrade in economic value chain leading to indigenously fabricated equipment and materials from the prospecting stage to completion stage in order to: generate employment; Alleviate poverty; Advance technology and productivity; Enhance industrial revolution; implore competitiveness and growth.

“We hereby request from the national government that locally fabricated Nigeria rig, made in Nigeria rigs be considered a priority in this next level agenda of water sustainability in Nigeria.

“The association resolves to profile all water well drilling rigs (borehole drilling rigs) operating in all states of the federation to have a baseline insight of probable causes and effect of drilling activities in Nigeria and to advise the appropriate government arm after this exercise,” the association stated.

It further called for immediate stoppage of all non-statutory collection of fee – (site fee, registration fee, licensing fee) and other fees being collected from the general public or drilling rig operators through harassment by the illegal task force or consultant or tout set up without recourse to the State Executive and Legislative arm.

AWDROP added that except by enactment of the State water law which vest power on the State water regulatory commission to collect such fees, any other body would be deemed illegal.

 

