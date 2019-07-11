Connect with us
World Population Day: Obaseki Urges Politicians, Others On Healthy, Productive Population

Published

3 days ago

on

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has called on state actors, civil society, religious groups, corporations, the media and other non-state actors to demonstrate the desired political will and collaborate on actions that will ensure a healthy and productive global population.

Obaseki made the call on Thursday in commemoration of the 2019 World Population Day, marked on July 11, each year.

According to the governor: “All development actors across the globe need to close ranks to address factors militating against a healthy and productive global population.”

He noted “though population issues vary from one country to another, the common aspiration as leaders is to empower our population with globally sought-after skills that can put food at the tables of the billions of people across the world.

Obaseki further said that “transnational collaboration is required to end hunger, eliminate diseases and tackle the problems associated with migration.”

He explained that in Edo State, his administration has prioritised population issues, such as gender rights, health, education, empowerment and is working with development partners to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In his notes on this year’s celebration, United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said that “the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is the world’s blueprint for a better future for all on a healthy planet.

“On world Population Day, we recognise that this mission is closely interrelated with demographic trends including population growth, ageing, migration and urbanisation,” Gutterres said.

The UN said that “This year’s World Population Day calls for global attention to the unfinished business of the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development.

“Twenty-five years have passed since that landmark conference, where 179 governments recognised that reproductive health and gender equality are essential for achieving sustainable development.”

