SPORTS
AFCON: Eagles To Now Get $75,000 For Every Goal
Nigeria’s billionaire businessmen Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Mr Femi Otedola have promised the Super Eagles $75,000 for every goal scored in their remaining two matches at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
While Dangote made a pledge of $50,000 to the team for every goal in their two matches at the championship, Otedola promised $25,000 for every goal.
A statement issued by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) comes on the heels of Super Eagles’ impressive performance against South Africa in the quarter-finals encounter of the competition.
The game, played Wednesday night, saw the Super Eagles defeat the Bafana Bafana 2-1 to advance to the semi-finals.
The statement added, “On a visit to the team’s Le Meridien Cairo Airport Hotel on Thursday morning, during which he urged the players to even redouble their efforts in order to cross the semi-final stage.
President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, put a call through to the two well-known philanthropists and urged them to commit to supporting the team.
“Dangote, who holds Nigeria’s second highest national honour (GCON) is the President of Dangote Group and is ranked as the richest person of African descent in the world. The Dangote Group has interests in various commodities in Nigeria and other African countries.
“Oil baron Otedola has recently been involved in a number of commendable interventions for ailing former Nigerian international players, including 1980 AFCON winning team – captain Christian Chukwu and goalkeeper Peter Fregene.
“Further words of encouragement came from His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) following Wednesday night’s victory, with the President urging the team and their handlers to be focused, disciplined and scale the remaining two hurdles to glory.”
It will be recalled that following their Round of 16 defeat of defending champions Cameroon in Alexandria on Saturday, businessman Captain Hosa Wells Okunbor pledged the sum of $20,000 for every player, while Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State gave $5,000 to every player.
