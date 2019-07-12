Connect with us
Advertise With Us

FOOTBALL

Arsenal Furious As Koscielny Snubs U.S. Tour

Published

2 days ago

on

Captain Laurent Koscielny has refused to go on Arsenal’s preseason tour of the United States, the club has said.

Koscielny’s future at Arsenal is reportedly in doubt after entering the final year of his contract with no sign of a new deal.

The 33-year-old has been linked with a return to France with Bordeaux.

Arsenal confirmed the news in a statement that said: “We are very disappointed by Laurent’s actions, which are against our clear instructions.

“We hope to resolve this matter and will not be providing any further comment at this time.”

Koscielny, who joined Arsenal from French side Lorient in 2010, has made over 350 appearances for the club. He last signed a contract extension in 2017, with that deal expiring at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The centre-back suffered a serious knee injury against Atletico Madrid in May 2018, ruling him out of France’s victorious World Cup winning campaign that summer, before he returned to action last December.

Arsenal will face Colorado Rapids in a friendly on July 16 before taking on Bayern Munich, Fiorentina and Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup. They kick off their Premier League campaign at Newcastle on Aug. 11.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have condemned “unacceptable racial abuse” suffered by 20-year-old Jordi Osei-Tutu, who is on loan from the north London club at German side VfL Bochum.

Bochum were playing Swiss team St Gallen on Tuesday evening when Osei-Tutu left the field in tears after an interaction with an opposition player.

In a statement released shortly after the incident, Arsenal said: “We are working closely with Bochum and Jordi and we are giving him our full support. Racism has no place in our game and we do not tolerate any form of discrimination.”

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS2 hours ago

Fasoranti Daughter’s Death: Deji Of Akure Tasks FG On Its Responsibility

Following the death of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom,...
NEWS2 hours ago

 NUJ Hail Gbajabiamila, Wase Over Appointment Of Members As Media Aides

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ),  Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Correspondents’ Chapel has commended the Speaker of the House of...
NEWS2 hours ago

Refuse Concern: Ikpeazu To Sack Abia’s Environmental Agency Boss

There are strong indications that Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu may fire Mr. Victor Apugo as the General Manager...
NEWS7 hours ago

I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi

Imam Fuad Adeyemi is the executive director of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society. In this interview with MAKINDE OLUWAROTIMI, he sheds more...
NEWS9 hours ago

Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer,...
NEWS10 hours ago

PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday, on...
NEWS10 hours ago

BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates

Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates. News Agency of...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: