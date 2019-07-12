Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

Automation System Distribution Will Help Monitor Petroleum Movement – Ahmed

Published

16 hours ago

on

The executive secretary, the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), Alhaji Ahmed Bobboi, has said the automation  of distribution system now helps to effectively monitor movements of petroleum products across the country.

Bobboi disclosed this at the one year anniversary of Valuechain Magazine, Lecture and Award, in Abuja, noting that the move has helped in stabilising products distribution and price equality in most parts of the country.

“We monitor the movement of the product electronically so that when products are loaded we know what quantity it loaded and the destination it is going to and when we get to the depot we also know the quantity that arrive safely and then it distributed to marketers so that this marketers will also sell within their own method of operation and also at the appropriate price,” he said.

Musa Bashir Usman, the publisher of Valuechain Magazine in his remarks, said the theme of this year’s event: ‘Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry in the last Four Years: Achievements, Gaps and Prospects,’ centred around the first four years of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

According to him, the theme was meant to applaud government where they got it right and point out the areas they needed to do more as well as expose new opportunities in the oil and gas industry.

He noted that two sensitive aspects of the Industry including Refineries, and Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), were yet to receive deserved attention.

According to the publisher, the areas were critical to the development of the oil and gas industry.

He called on all stakeholders involved particularly the executive arm of government and the national assembly to ensure the speedy passage of the PIB and put measures that would make the nation’s local refineries work.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS27 mins ago

Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances

Ekiti State Government has paid the outstanding salaries and allowances owed the outgone members of the State Civil Service Commission...
NEWS35 mins ago

Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of the state of the commitment of the present...
NEWS40 mins ago

Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation

The crisis rocking the University of Ibadan International School (USIS) over the use of Hijab by female students has taken...
NEWS48 mins ago

Court Remands Man Over Rape Of Minor In Osun

An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded 20-year-old Akindoyin Timileyin, over alleged rape of a minor. Timileyin...
BUSINESS1 hour ago

NSE Market Indices Drop Further By 0.51% On Sell Pressure

The crucial market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained downward mood, dropping further by 0.51 per cent. Specifically,...
NEWS1 hour ago

NIS ‘ll Benefit More From Domestication of Passport Production – Babandede

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede has expressed the optimism they stand to benefit more from the...
CRIME2 hours ago

Teenager Charged With Defiling 4-Year-Old In Bathroom  

An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail in the sum of N200,000 to a teenager (name withheld), who...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: