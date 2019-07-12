Belemaoil Provides Water, Roads For Four Northern States

An indigenous oil firm, Belemaoil Producing Limited, operator of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)/Belemaoil Joint Venture has provided water and roads projects from communities in Katsina, Bauchi, Gombe and Sokoto states.

The company, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by its Manager, Corporate Affairs, Samuel Abel-Jumbo, said it embarked on the projects in order to bring succour to the people of its host communities, the Niger Delta region and Nigeria at large.

Speaking during the commissioning of the projects, President and Founder of Belemaoil Producing Limited., Mr. Jack-Rich Tein Jr., said the projects were a way of promoting oneness and unity in Nigeria and to better the lots of the people and give them a better lease of life.

Tein Jr. said as someone who comes from a community that lacked potable water for hundreds of years, he understood the plights of the people of the communities who had to travel miles to get drinkable water.

He stated that despite political differences and affiliations, Nigeria remain one country and Nigerians must build bridges that promote love and oneness.

The Belemaoil boss said: “This gathering here today is as a result of our desire to share fellowship, to share oneness, a one united country called Nigeria.

“Nigeria is one indivisible country that is centred on love irrespective of the political insinuations, affiliations and we must as a matter of fact build bridges that unite us.

“Political parties are platforms we use in showcasing our interests but when we get back to these political parties, Nigerians get back to us.

“We are here to demonstrate oneness, we are here to demonstrate love. You here in the north and myself from the Niger Delta, are one. Every country, the U.S, UK, Europe, they all have their challenges but when you have a challenge what you do with that challenge draws you to solution.

“So, the challenges we are going through as Nigerians is to bring us together and design new ways of making Nigeria a better country.

“When my friend, Umar Kumo (PA on Special Duties to SGF) mentioned this project to me, I said what your community is facing, my community is also going through.

“My community has been there for six, seven hundred years with so much wealth in terms of natural resources and all that but lacked potable drinking water. We drink from contaminated stagnant stream and well water that has been contaminated.

“He said to me, my community travels about 10-12 kilometres in search of water and I promised them that because NNPC love community development, I will initiate the project and see how we can embark on them. We are happy that this project has come to a successful end and we are commissioning themt today.”

Tein Jr. thanked the NNPC and President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting the project and for granting the company the operatorship license of the Oil Mining Licence (OML)-55, which has given the company opportunity to better the lots of many across the country.

He, however, charged the people to guard the projects jealously and maintain them for the continued good of the people.

In his speech, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, called on the people of the benefiting communities to make good use of the projects.

Kyari, who was represented by the Senior Community Development Supervisor of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Mrs. Tolulope Derin-Adefuwa, said NNPC embarks on community development projects through its partnerships for grassroots development.

He said: “We are partnering with Belemaoil JV to bring this project to us. It is our firm and strong belief on our part to support the communities nationwide and we do this through joint partnerships. We do this with our products sharing contract companies to deliver community development projects to the whole of Nigeria.

“We do economic empowerment programmes which we deploy relief materials to the IDP Camps, we do Education programmes, we do scholarships and so many other projects which we believe will touch the lives of the citizens of Nigeria.”

High points of the ceremony were the Turbaning of the President/Founder of Belemaoil Producing Limited as Sarkin Ruwan Hausa by the Emir of Daura, HRH Alh. (Dr) Umar Farouq Umar, in Katsina State and Sarkin Ruwan Akko, by the Emir of Akko, Gombe State, HRH. Alh. Umaru Muhammadu Atiku (Lamidon Akko), respectively.