China To Impose Sanctions On U.S. Coys Selling Weapons To Taiwan – Foreign Ministry

Published

2 days ago

on

China says it intends to impose sanctions on U.S. companies involved in selling weapons to Taiwan, a region China views as its rebel province.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, Geng Shuang said this on Friday.

The U.S. Department of State approved earlier in the week the sale of $2.2 billion worth of military equipment to Taiwan, including M1A2T Abrams tanks and Stinger portable air-defense systems.

“The U.S. arms sales to Taiwan constitute a serious violation of international law and the basic norms governing international relations.

“This is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. Joint Communiques.
“It also undermines China’s sovereignty and national security.
“To safeguard our national interests, China will impose sanctions on the U.S. enterprises involved in the above-mentioned arms sales to Taiwan,” Geng said, as quoted on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website.
