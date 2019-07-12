Court Remands Man Over Rape Of Minor In Osun

An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded 20-year-old Akindoyin Timileyin, over alleged rape of a minor.

Timileyin who was not legally represented in court however, pleaded not guilty to the five-count charge of conspiracy, entering, stealing, assault and raping levelled against him after he had agreed to be tried by the court.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 5, 2019 around 1:30 am at Fashina area, Ile-Ife.

Emmanuel said that the defendant unlawfully and indecently assaulted 14-year-old girl (name withheld) by having unlawful carnal knowledge of her against her consent.

He added that the defendant also conspired with others now at large to commit felony to wit: entering and stealing.

According to him, the defendant entered the dwelling house of one Adedoyin Adeola and catered away Itel handset, one small Nokia phone and N1,650 cash, total valued N18,650.

Emmanuel stated further that the defendant stole one Infinix handset of Mrs Odeyemi Victoria, valued N35,000.

The Prosecutor explained that the offence contravened sections 360, 383, 390(9), 412 and 516(A) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi did not grant the bail of the defendant, but ordered that he should be remanded in Ile-Ife prison custody as he adjourned until July 25, for hearing.