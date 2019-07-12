Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Daughter Seeks IGP Intervention In Mother’s Death

Published

3 days ago

on

A grieving daughter, Blessing Ephraim, yesterday, called on Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu’s intervention in the unraveling of the circumstances that led to the murder of her mother, Helen Okoro.

The daughter of the deceased, Blessing Ephraim, also alleged that the police have allegedly refused to direct the release of the body of Mrs Helen Okoro for burial as ordered by Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi, Abuja.

Addressing the press in Abuja, yesterday, Blessing called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the IGP to obey the court orders by re-arresting and prosecuting the suspects.

According to her, “My mom’s remains have been in the mortuary for almost two years and the bills are accumulating and the Force legal department is frustrating the case. My mother was killed because she refused to sell her ancestral land, all I want is justice.”

She also explained that her mother’s body is still deposited at the Arochukwu General Hospital, Abia State, since December, 2017, after she was reportedly killed over a land tussle involving one Tony Ndu and 12 others, who were indicted by the police in Abia, which investigated the incident.

The men were detained for over six months, but were released when the case file was transferred to the Force headquarters.

Also speaking, the lawyer to the daughter of the deceased, Maxwell Opara, explained that attempts to enforce the court order were rebuffed by the police legal department at the force headquarters.

The activist also stated that the police had refused to prosecute the 13 men indicted for the murder of Okoro, adding that the police legal department claimed that the case file was missing.

The lawyer presented the court order in suit number FCT/M/5352/2019, dated June 1, 2019, directing the police to release Okoro’s remains for internment.

It read, “Leave is granted directing the Nigeria Police to release to the family of late Mrs Helen Okoro, the receipt or tag with the tag number 16051, the corpse of late Okoro, issued by the Arochukwu General Hospital, Abia State, where the corpse was deposited, which was collected and kept by the Nigeria Police, Arochukwu Police Division, Abia State.

“Leave is also granted mandating the Nigeria Police to direct the management of Arochukwu General Hospital, to release the corpse of late Mrs Helen Okoro to her family for burial. Order is as prayed.”

Opara explained that the police had also spurned an Order of Mandamus compelling them to release the case file in respect of the murder of Okoro to the Abia State Attorney-General pursuant to his letter requesting same, dated June 27,2018.

The order also delivered by Justice Banjoko read in part, “An Order of Mandamus is also granted compelling the respondents (Inspector-General of Police and Commissioner of Police in charge of legal department, Force headquarters), having concluded investigations, to remit the investigation report and case file to the AG, Abia state, to enable him to charge the suspects to court immediately in line with their public duty having investigated the criminal case.”

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS2 hours ago

Fasoranti Daughter’s Death: Deji Of Akure Tasks FG On Its Responsibility

Following the death of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom,...
NEWS2 hours ago

 NUJ Hail Gbajabiamila, Wase Over Appointment Of Members As Media Aides

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ),  Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Correspondents’ Chapel has commended the Speaker of the House of...
NEWS2 hours ago

Refuse Concern: Ikpeazu To Sack Abia’s Environmental Agency Boss

There are strong indications that Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu may fire Mr. Victor Apugo as the General Manager...
NEWS7 hours ago

I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi

Imam Fuad Adeyemi is the executive director of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society. In this interview with MAKINDE OLUWAROTIMI, he sheds more...
NEWS10 hours ago

Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer,...
NEWS10 hours ago

PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday, on...
NEWS10 hours ago

BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates

Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates. News Agency of...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: