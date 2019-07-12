BUSINESS
Drop Calls: Senate Goes After Telecom Services
The Senate yesterday became furious over poor network by a telecommunication provider leading to massive dropped calls. The red chamber directed regulatory agencies in the country to ensure strict supervision of telecoms service providers for effective service delivery.
This followed the adoption of a motion presented to the floor of the senate by Sen. Buhari Abdulfatai (APC-Oyo) and co-sponsored by 34 others.
The Senate in its resolution expressed reservation over inefficient service delivery by GSM network providers in the country.
According to the Senate, NCC must invoke appropriate provisions of the law including sanctions to protect consumers where necessary.
They also asked for refund to customers affected by frequent disrupted calls as a result of bad network.
The senate also urged them to carry out through investigation on causes of drop calls and come up with innovations that would help improve customers’ experience.
It also directed its committees on communications and trade, when constituted to further look into issues raised in the motion.
Speaking on the motion, Abdulfatai said Nigerians were experiencing a disturbing and yet increasing rate of dropped calls. He said telecoms customers were encountering in-comprehensive speech and voice quality that was unclear during phone conversations.
“Subscribers do not have the power to control bundle usage, nor have the choice to restrict browsing to the resources which they were allocated resulting in sudden and unexplained expiry of data bundle,” Abdulfatai said.
He said GSM operators in Nigeria had recently been experiencing terrible congestion on their networks, thus denying subscribers benefit of getting value for their resources.
He said in spite of warnings by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on the unpleasant activities of drop calls, meant to defraud Nigerians, no serious sanctions had been taken against any operator.
He said no effort had been made to enhance the experience of telecoms customers.
He said investigations indicate that four major operators -MTN, Airtel, Etisalat and Globacom could not provide the rate of drop calls on their networks.
This, he said, showed that they were not ready to compensate customers for disconnected calls.
President of the senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, in his final submission said the 9th senate would do everything to protect Nigerians against exploitation by telecoms service providers.
He said the senate would not only bark but bite this time around.
According to him, the senate would conduct a public hearing on the matter where the regulator- NCC and the telecoms operators would be invited.
MOST READ
Don’t Abandon Projects, FCDA Tells Contractors
The executive secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Umar Gambo Jibrin, has appealed to contractors in the Federal Capital...
NANS Commends PMB For Approving N208bn For Tertiary Institutions
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving N208 billion 2019 TETFund intervention fund...
Nigerians Must Rise Up Against Crisis Of Religion, Ethnicity – Bishop Fearon
Secretary general, Anglican Communion Worldwide and chairman Kaduna State Peace Commission, Most Rev. Josiah Idowu-Fearon has called on Nigerians to...
FCTA Urges Workers To Acquire Relevant Skills
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has advised civil servants in the country to acquire relevant skills that would make...
Sacked Ecobank Staff Protest Non-payment Of Entitlements
The retrenched staff of Ecobank have staged protest over the refusal of the management to pay them their entitlements. Their...
PMB, Addo, Barrow For African Integrity Magazine Int’l Conference In Accra
President Muhammadu Buhari, his Ghana and Gambia counterparts President Nana Akufo Addo and President Adama Barrow respectively have been pencilled...
Tree Planting Veritable Tool Against Global Warming – Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday stressed the importance of tree planting in bringing about a healthy environment and...
MOST POPULAR
-
LABOUR MATTERS19 hours ago
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
The Battle For APC Ticket In Bayelsa
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu
-
AFRICA18 hours ago
Youngest African Presidents
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
APC Approaches Tribunal Over Zamfara Supreme Court Verdict
-
NEWS8 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
-
ISSUES18 hours ago
The Role Of Education In Peace Building And Peaceful Coexistence In The Northern States Of Nigeria
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Intrigues As Kaduna Lawmakers Reject Govs Cabinet Nominee