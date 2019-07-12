Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Edo: Group Happy With Recent Development In National Assembly

Published

3 days ago

on

A political support group, Next Level Diplomats, has declared that it was happy with the events which took place in the upper and lower chambers of the nation’s National Assembly recently as they concerned Edo State.

The declaration was made in Abuja, the nation’s capital yesterday by the group’s National Executive Committee (NEC) headed by the president, Mr. Moses Momoh.

Reacting to the actions of the two Houses on the crises in Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) in which the House of Representatives considered a motion seeking to take over the functions of the state assembly in line with the provisions of the constitution and thereafter the two Houses resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the on-going crises, the group said “we are happy that the houses cannot accept any illegality upon illegality”. “Truth must surely over – shadow falsehood in anything we do”. They added.

They said “the governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, his deputy, Com. Phillip Shaibu and his cohorts have put the state in a political quagmire throughout their period of poor leadership.

The group further stated that the current national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole does not have any issue with the state governor but that the leaders of the party at the state level are against the style of the governor’s leadership.

Apparently reacting to this style of leadership of the governor, Momoh added that Oshiomhole remains the undisputed leader of the party both in Edo State and the entire nation.

He added that “we (Next Level Diplomats) are 100% with Oshiomhole and that the days of “Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) government in Edo state will sooner than later be a thing of the past in the state.

The group praised the courage of the Senate and the House of Representatives for taking the decisions to investigate the clandestine inauguration of the Edo state House of Assembly as it is a step in the right direction that will bring sanity to Edo State and the party.

They urged the people of the state to remain steadfast in their daily party activities adding that their desire for good governance when the state house of assembly is properly and legally inaugurated will see the light of the day.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS2 hours ago

Fasoranti Daughter’s Death: Deji Of Akure Tasks FG On Its Responsibility

Following the death of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom,...
NEWS2 hours ago

 NUJ Hail Gbajabiamila, Wase Over Appointment Of Members As Media Aides

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ),  Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Correspondents’ Chapel has commended the Speaker of the House of...
NEWS2 hours ago

Refuse Concern: Ikpeazu To Sack Abia’s Environmental Agency Boss

There are strong indications that Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu may fire Mr. Victor Apugo as the General Manager...
NEWS7 hours ago

I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi

Imam Fuad Adeyemi is the executive director of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society. In this interview with MAKINDE OLUWAROTIMI, he sheds more...
NEWS10 hours ago

Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer,...
NEWS10 hours ago

PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday, on...
NEWS10 hours ago

BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates

Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates. News Agency of...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: