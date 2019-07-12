NEWS
Edo: Group Happy With Recent Development In National Assembly
A political support group, Next Level Diplomats, has declared that it was happy with the events which took place in the upper and lower chambers of the nation’s National Assembly recently as they concerned Edo State.
The declaration was made in Abuja, the nation’s capital yesterday by the group’s National Executive Committee (NEC) headed by the president, Mr. Moses Momoh.
Reacting to the actions of the two Houses on the crises in Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) in which the House of Representatives considered a motion seeking to take over the functions of the state assembly in line with the provisions of the constitution and thereafter the two Houses resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the on-going crises, the group said “we are happy that the houses cannot accept any illegality upon illegality”. “Truth must surely over – shadow falsehood in anything we do”. They added.
They said “the governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, his deputy, Com. Phillip Shaibu and his cohorts have put the state in a political quagmire throughout their period of poor leadership.
The group further stated that the current national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole does not have any issue with the state governor but that the leaders of the party at the state level are against the style of the governor’s leadership.
Apparently reacting to this style of leadership of the governor, Momoh added that Oshiomhole remains the undisputed leader of the party both in Edo State and the entire nation.
He added that “we (Next Level Diplomats) are 100% with Oshiomhole and that the days of “Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) government in Edo state will sooner than later be a thing of the past in the state.
The group praised the courage of the Senate and the House of Representatives for taking the decisions to investigate the clandestine inauguration of the Edo state House of Assembly as it is a step in the right direction that will bring sanity to Edo State and the party.
They urged the people of the state to remain steadfast in their daily party activities adding that their desire for good governance when the state house of assembly is properly and legally inaugurated will see the light of the day.
