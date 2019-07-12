Connect with us
NEWS

Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances

Published

1 min ago

on

Ekiti State Government has paid the outstanding salaries and allowances owed the outgone members of the State Civil Service Commission and House of Assembly Service Commission.

Presenting cheques to the outgone appointees who were appointed by the immediate past administration of Mr Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti State Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi thanked them for joining hands with his administration in serving the state.

The governor said that their display of understanding and patriotism while serving with his government is commendable.

Fayemi who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Biodun Omoleye according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode in Ado Ekiti on Friday wished the outgone appointees well in their future endeavours.

The outgone chairman of the House of Assembly Service Commission, Hon. Tunji Odeyemi who responded on behalf of the beneficiaries appreciated Governor Fayemi for being kind hearted adding that the gesture is uncommon and devoid of personal vendetta.

Odeyemi said that the appointees had earlier thought that Fayemi would remove them from office since that was the norm but the governor was law abiding and retained them in office.

“We are most delighted for an avenue like this. I must confess that this opportunity we are having today is very uncommon. When a new governor or government comes on board, what they usually do is to remove members of commissions and boards appointed by their predecessor not minding the laws establishing those commissions.

‘’ But we you magnanimously retained us and now paying our outstanding salaries. As far as Ekiti is concerned, from 1999 to date, the opportunity we are having like this has not been very common.  We are grateful to His Excellency for this”, he said.

The former acting governor of the state said Fayemi has demonstrated his commitment to treating all Ekiti people equally regardless of their political affiliations and has set precedence for his successor to follow.

 

Comments

