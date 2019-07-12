Emefiele Appeals To Security Agencies To Patronise Local Garment Companies

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has passionately appealed to Service Chiefs and Executives of uniform services of Nigeria to support local manufacturers of textile and garment companies by way of patronage toward reviving Nigeria’s textile sector.

Emefiele said that the governments’ efforts at resuscitating the textile industry will not be actualised if they are not supported through local patronage among other incentives. “We all have a responsibility to see what can be done to revive our local industries and create jobs. Let’s patronise them. We know that everybody has a role to play to revive the local industries and create jobs… to remain alive,” Mr. Emefiele said yesterday in a meeting with the service chiefs and heads of uniform service in Abuja.

In a passionate manner, Emefiele said “200 million people is the largest market in Africa. It’s not about whether we want to produce for export – let’s even produce for our own market. Let us produce to create jobs in our own country so that the level of unemployment, youth restiveness can come down. So that we can all have peace. Security can be guaranteed.

“The reason people kidnap is hopelessness and joblessness. I want to appeal to all of us, we all have our faults in the past, and it is time for us to correct ourselves because we have a sole responsibility to create jobs. If we don’t create jobs for these youths, forget it!

“You are in position. You are a policy maker – whether in central bank, in the Police, Army, Navy, Air Force, Customs; all of us as policy makers, play your part. Patronise the spinners so that the cotton farmer can have work to do. That’s what will put food on the table of people. Then, we can reduce the rate of Rural-Urban migration.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Bureau of Public Procure to full compliance with Executive Order 003 among Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). The aim is to address the pressure on the nation’s foreign reserves through demands for forex for the importation of textile and clothing materials and to ensure aggressive diversification of the economy.

Emefiele said he has mandate of Mr. President to ensure that all uniformed services and theatre wears in hospitals and medical facilities be sourced locally from the Nigerian CTG sector.