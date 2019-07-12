Connect with us
Equities Market Extends Negative Stance, Sheds 1.86%

Published

16 hours ago

on

The Nigerian equities market yesterday dipped further by 1.86 per cent on high capitalised stocks.

The All Share Index (ASI) fell by 543.70 points or 1.86 per cent to 29,256.60 points. Accordingly, investors lost N265 billion in value as market capitalisation declined to N13.993 trillion.

The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Nestle Nigeria, Airtel Africa, MTN Nigeria, Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) and Dangote Cement.

Analysts at Afrinvest Limited expected the downward trend to continue in the near term, as it presents opportunities to position in premium stocks. Market breadth closed negative, with 10 gainers versus 18 losers. Sovereign Trust Insurance recorded the highest price gain of 4.76 per cent, to close at 22 kobo, per share.

Courteville Business Solution followed with a gain 4.55 per cent to close at 23 kobo, while Guaranty Trust Bank appreciated by 3.27 per cent to close at N30, per share.

Lafarge Africa went up by 1.11 per cent to close at N13.70, while Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) appreciated by 0.99 per cent to close at N1.02 per share.

On the other hand, AXA Mansard Insurance led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent, to close at N1.80, per share. Airtel Africa followed with a decline of 9.99 per cent to close at N323.50, while CCNN went down by 9.77 to close at N13.85, per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance lost 9.09 per cent to close at 30 kobo, while Nestle Nigeria shed 4.833 per cent to close at N1, 280 per share. The total volume traded declined marginally by 0.18 per cent to 188.43 million shares, worth N3.17 billion, and traded in 3,105 deals.

MOST READ

NEWS19 mins ago

Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances

Ekiti State Government has paid the outstanding salaries and allowances owed the outgone members of the State Civil Service Commission...
NEWS27 mins ago

Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of the state of the commitment of the present...
NEWS32 mins ago

Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation

The crisis rocking the University of Ibadan International School (USIS) over the use of Hijab by female students has taken...
NEWS40 mins ago

Court Remands Man Over Rape Of Minor In Osun

An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded 20-year-old Akindoyin Timileyin, over alleged rape of a minor. Timileyin...
BUSINESS1 hour ago

NSE Market Indices Drop Further By 0.51% On Sell Pressure

The crucial market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained downward mood, dropping further by 0.51 per cent. Specifically,...
NEWS1 hour ago

NIS ‘ll Benefit More From Domestication of Passport Production – Babandede

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede has expressed the optimism they stand to benefit more from the...
CRIME1 hour ago

Teenager Charged With Defiling 4-Year-Old In Bathroom  

An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail in the sum of N200,000 to a teenager (name withheld), who...
MOST POPULAR

