AGRICULTURE
EU Pledges More Support For Small Scale Farmers In Katsina
The EU-Oxfam Advocacy in Nigeria, said it would continue to push for more funding of agriculture by government to encourage small holder farmers to boost production in Katsina State.
Mr Abubakar Sa’idu, the project Officer Fuel Wood Balance (FUWOBA) funded by EU-Oxfam, made the pledge in Kano on Friday at an “Agricultural Budget Priorities Workshop’’ for stakeholders from the state.
The workshop was aimed at improving government policies in addressing small scale farmers’ needs in the state.
He said that the workshop was also aimed at galvanising the government to accord priority to agriculture in its annual budget.
Sa’idu said the workshop was to ensure that in the 2020 budget, agricultural projects in Katsina statd were given priority by the government.
In his remarks, the Speaker Katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Tasi’u Musa-Maigari, said the state government is planning to budget over N10 billion for agriculture in 2020.
He added that agriculture is one of the major sources of income and livelihood in the state, as 80 per cent of the people there are farmers.
“Our major responsibility is to see how we can improve farming in the state by looking at our budget, whether it is enough to cater for farming.
“The agricultural budget in 2019 have been improved more than before, you can buy fertiliser anywhere in the state, this shows our commitment towards farming,’’ he said.
Musa-Maigari said that the workshop would guide the government on appropriate budget for the agriculture sector.
“In 2018 we produced 10,000 metric tons of rice, by the end of 2019 we are expecting 50,000 metric tons,’’ according to him.
During the workshop, Mrs Salako Olajumoke of the Federal Ministry of Environment, presented a paper on how farmers would adapt to the effects of climate change.
“The erosion being generated is the cause of climate change, the key impact of climate change on agriculture are temperature, rainfall, extreme weather events and sea level rise,’’ she said.
One of the participants, the National Vice Chairman of Miyatti Allah Kautahore, Labdo Usman-Muhammad, called on the state government to improve Nomadic education.
Usman-Muhammad appealed to government to provide more dams for herders to water their cattle, and urged veterinary doctors to give adequate attention to animal health.
The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) National Chairman, Katsina branch, Alhaji Sani Danja, urged the state house of assembly to enact a law that would prevent farmers/herders clash.
NAN reports that various stakeholders from agricultural sector, legislators, pastoralists and traditional rulers were among the participants.
NAN gathered that FUWOBA, had planted 7.1 million trees, distributed 35,000 mud efficient clean cooking stoves in Baure, Mai’adua, Mashi, Daura, Dutsi, Sandamu and Zango local government areas of the state.
NAN also reports that the FUWOBA project in Katsina state commenced in September 2014 and it is expected to end by January 2020.
