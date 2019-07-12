NEWS
Flood Kills Pregnant Woman, Others In Jos
Three persons, including a pregnant woman, have been killed by flood that swept through some parts of Zinariya community in Jos.
The flood, which resulted from days of downpour, also brought nine houses down.
“The incident resulted from narrow waterways; the victims were asleep when the rain started, but with the water soaking up foundations of their buildings, the structures collapsed on them,” Sani Bello, a relation of the victims, said, yesterday.
According to him, the water washed the bodies of the three deceased away.
“My pregnant elder sister, who was on a visit from Naraguta, a nearby community, was among the people washed away by the flood.
“We have found her body and buried it. There is also a lady with a broken leg who has been taken to the hospital.
“Another victim, one Ibrahim, who is seven years old, also sustained injuries and has been taken to the hospital,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sen Istifanus Gyang (PDP/Plateau North), has visited the area to commiserate with the people.
Gyang, who was represented by an aide, Daniel Dem, promised to assist the area with resources to rebuild their homes and map out waterways.
He also offered financial assistance to the affected families and urged the community to stop building houses along waterways so as to avoid a recurrence.
The ward head of the community, Mallam Yahaya Abubakar, who received the items, commended the Senator for his show of concern.
“You are the first government official to come to the aid of my community. May God continue to bless you for this kindness,” he said.
He regretted the damage caused by perennial flooding in the area, and urged government to take urgent measures to mitigate that.
One of the beneficiaries of Gyang’s gesture, Malam Mohammed Kamilu, while appreciating the kindness, said that the money would be of great assistance to the victims.
“Some of the victims lost practically everything. This assistance will help them to restart life all over again,” he said.
MOST READ
Fasoranti Daughter’s Death: Deji Of Akure Tasks FG On Its Responsibility
Following the death of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom,...
NUJ Hail Gbajabiamila, Wase Over Appointment Of Members As Media Aides
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Correspondents’ Chapel has commended the Speaker of the House of...
Refuse Concern: Ikpeazu To Sack Abia’s Environmental Agency Boss
There are strong indications that Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu may fire Mr. Victor Apugo as the General Manager...
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
Imam Fuad Adeyemi is the executive director of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society. In this interview with MAKINDE OLUWAROTIMI, he sheds more...
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer,...
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday, on...
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates. News Agency of...
MOST POPULAR
-
LABOUR MATTERS18 hours ago
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
The Battle For APC Ticket In Bayelsa
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu
-
AFRICA17 hours ago
Youngest African Presidents
-
ISSUES17 hours ago
The Role Of Education In Peace Building And Peaceful Coexistence In The Northern States Of Nigeria
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
APC Approaches Tribunal Over Zamfara Supreme Court Verdict
-
NEWS7 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
Intrigues As Kaduna Lawmakers Reject Govs Cabinet Nominee