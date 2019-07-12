NEWS
Gov. el-Rufai Swears In New Commissioners In Kaduna, Sues For Diligence
Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State said he chose insiders to run his cabinet for their sound education, intelligence and capabilities to hit the ground running.
El-rufai disclosed this while inaugurating new Commissioners at the Government House on Friday in Kaduna.
According to him, they are expected to settle immediately and deliver results as each of them will receive and adhere to the job descriptions assigned to them which will be followed by key performance indicators.
The governor said all commissioners and management of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) will be subject to strict quarterly reviews, adding that anyone that missed two quarters would be fired.
“This is because we must maximise the little time available to deliver to people who voted us into office. So I expect compliance to achieve the desired results,” he said.
While appreciating family members of the new commissioners for their sacrifices and support towards his administration, the governor also urged them not to put pressure on them while in office.
“They are neither rich nor in office to acquire wealth, they will manage billions of naira of public resources but they must comply with financial regulations and processes,” he stressed.
“Please counsel and encourage them to do right to all manner of persons without fear or favour, affection or ill will. Remind them and indeed all of us always that genuine public service is a call to duty which we must all account for to God sooner or later,” he said.
El-Rufai said with the swearing-in ceremony, they have formed the apex of government and work would commence in earnest.
He urged people who were interested from within the public service or outside it, who intend to occupy offices of Permanent Secretary and Executive of agencies to apply as there were vacancies to fill up.
The governor also announced that the state government would recruit more teachers, thousands of health workers, administrative officers and other professionals into the public service.
He explained that all these jobs would be available to all Nigerian citizens but only on merit and not ethnicity and religion.
