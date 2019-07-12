Connect with us
Group Feeds 1000 Indigent Children

3 days ago

An Abuja based nongovernmental organisation (NGO), Always Sisters Foundation (ASF), has, as part of its feeding program, fed over 1000 indigent children in Nnanya, Karu and Kurudu areas with rice, fruit drinks and other food items, recently.

The executive director of the organisation, Mrs Chika Kate Obiechina, while speaking with newsmen, explained that the program earlier scheduled to hold on Children’s Day, May 27th, was postponed to July due to financial constraints, adding that it is an initiative that caters for the need of children.

According to her, the group is committed to empowering communities round Nigeria in the areas of health, education, advocacy and livelihood, among others.

“This particular program was funded by members of the foundation’s family and friends, we are doing this with the sense of love as we know many children today are not privileged to have three square meals a day”.

She added that in a few weeks, they would embark on a medical outreach in Pegi, a community in Kuje area council, also in the FCT.

She called on government to be more people oriented to alleviate the suffering of people; she further stated that government is distant from the people, which unfortunately, has led to hunger in the land.

The coordinator of the group in Abuja, Okafor Chinwe, pointed out that the aim is to affect lives of people which is an important thing in humanity, adding that they have come to share moment and time with children in the communities.

Residents of these areas, who spoke during the program, lauded the efforts of the group, describing it as a welcome development.

One of the women, Cecilia Ogeri, said “We are very grateful to the NGO for feeding children in the community and putting smiles on their faces.

