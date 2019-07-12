NEWS
I Will Out-perform My Predecessors, Says New Rotary President Of Asokoro
The new president of the Rotary Club of Asokoro (Diamond), Abuja, Rotarian Caleb Raymond Obiechina has promised that his administration will perform and carry out plans, activities in line with the Club’s vision for 2019 which is “Rotary, Connect the World.”
Rotarian Obiechina stated this at the change of baton and award ceremony yesterday in Abuja, said in line with the strategic plan of the Rotary International President, Rotarian Mark Maloney, which is to increase Rotary impact, expand Rotary reach, enhance participants engagement and increase ability to adapt, he will be committed to adopt and address major concerns of the club in the Rotary year.
While thanking members for the support, he revealed that during the connecting year, the Club will contribute $20,000 which will be done through 10 colharis and one major donor. For membership drive, he promised that before the 30th of June, 2020, current 17 members on the portal, will be increased to 41.
“I intend to make impact that my predecessors have not made. We will focus on connecting the world as the theme of this Rotary year is, because Rotary basically is to bridge the gap between the government and the people. My core mandate will be service above self. I’m here to build friendship and to render services to the less privilege in the society.”
Also guest speaker at the event, Rotarian Ayo Oyedokun, District 9125 Governor Nominee (DGN) while delivering his speech said Rotary is a very unique club and to become a member three things are key which are time, treasure and talent.
He advised the new leadership to set out agenda and vision for the Club, adding that to be successful as a president, you must have a vision. “Vision must be in form of membership, contribution to the foundation and above all vision must centred around building leaders in the club. We must be able to replicate ourselves anywhere.”
He also said to attract people to the Club, leaders must have content and exciting meetings. “You must be able to generate interest among every of your listener. Also care for all members by calling and visiting them in their homes and offices to strengthen unity and bond.”
The event also witnessed presentation of gifts and certificates to outstanding members of the Club.
MOST READ
Fasoranti Daughter’s Death: Deji Of Akure Tasks FG On Its Responsibility
Following the death of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom,...
NUJ Hail Gbajabiamila, Wase Over Appointment Of Members As Media Aides
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Correspondents’ Chapel has commended the Speaker of the House of...
Refuse Concern: Ikpeazu To Sack Abia’s Environmental Agency Boss
There are strong indications that Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu may fire Mr. Victor Apugo as the General Manager...
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
Imam Fuad Adeyemi is the executive director of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society. In this interview with MAKINDE OLUWAROTIMI, he sheds more...
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer,...
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday, on...
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates. News Agency of...
MOST POPULAR
-
LABOUR MATTERS18 hours ago
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
The Battle For APC Ticket In Bayelsa
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu
-
AFRICA17 hours ago
Youngest African Presidents
-
ISSUES17 hours ago
The Role Of Education In Peace Building And Peaceful Coexistence In The Northern States Of Nigeria
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
APC Approaches Tribunal Over Zamfara Supreme Court Verdict
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
Intrigues As Kaduna Lawmakers Reject Govs Cabinet Nominee
-
NEWS7 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi