BUSINESS
KEDCO Appeals For Bill Payments
The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has called on customers to pay up their electricity bills.
This they said is to help in their quest to becoming the best service delivery company in Nigeria in an on-going campaign to that regard.
In a statement to Leadership signed by the Organisations Head, Corporate Communications KEDCO, Ibrahim Sani Shawai it stated that “We plead for more supports in paying electricity bills in time and on time for the good of everyone”
The Communications head said “Paying their bills means a lot to us and it will make us more responsible to our responsibilities as an organisation that prioritise the interest of our numerous customers”.
“We also like to commend them for being supportive in areas of patronage and other collaborative efforts toward the protection of KEDCO installations” he said
The statement revealed that the MD/CEO, Dr Jamilu Isyaku hinted that: “ KEDCO is working very hard to further strengthen the improvement the company is recording going into the future. We are improving the network of distribution also so that when there is an increase in network, we won’t have any issues.
“The expansion is on-going because our target is the future. We are making fruitful efforts toward securing more megawatts from the national grid and when such is achieved, strengthening our network for distribution won’t be any challenge because we are ready and good to go always. We have bought more transformers, distribution equipment and other items for installations”
The MD reiterated the resolve of the company to give unquestionable satisfaction to customers of all levels from commercial to residential, adding he said we are not resting so we also want our customers to support us to continue to build for the future.
“If electricity bills are paid in time, we will get more financial encouragement to build for the future.”
MOST READ
Fasoranti Daughter’s Death: Deji Of Akure Tasks FG On Its Responsibility
Following the death of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom,...
NUJ Hail Gbajabiamila, Wase Over Appointment Of Members As Media Aides
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Correspondents’ Chapel has commended the Speaker of the House of...
Refuse Concern: Ikpeazu To Sack Abia’s Environmental Agency Boss
There are strong indications that Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu may fire Mr. Victor Apugo as the General Manager...
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
Imam Fuad Adeyemi is the executive director of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society. In this interview with MAKINDE OLUWAROTIMI, he sheds more...
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer,...
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday, on...
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates. News Agency of...
MOST POPULAR
-
LABOUR MATTERS18 hours ago
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
The Battle For APC Ticket In Bayelsa
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu
-
AFRICA17 hours ago
Youngest African Presidents
-
ISSUES17 hours ago
The Role Of Education In Peace Building And Peaceful Coexistence In The Northern States Of Nigeria
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
APC Approaches Tribunal Over Zamfara Supreme Court Verdict
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
Intrigues As Kaduna Lawmakers Reject Govs Cabinet Nominee
-
NEWS7 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi