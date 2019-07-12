KEDCO Appeals For Bill Payments

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has called on customers to pay up their electricity bills.

This they said is to help in their quest to becoming the best service delivery company in Nigeria in an on-going campaign to that regard.

In a statement to Leadership signed by the Organisations Head, Corporate Communications KEDCO, Ibrahim Sani Shawai it stated that “We plead for more supports in paying electricity bills in time and on time for the good of everyone”

The Communications head said “Paying their bills means a lot to us and it will make us more responsible to our responsibilities as an organisation that prioritise the interest of our numerous customers”.

“We also like to commend them for being supportive in areas of patronage and other collaborative efforts toward the protection of KEDCO installations” he said

The statement revealed that the MD/CEO, Dr Jamilu Isyaku hinted that: “ KEDCO is working very hard to further strengthen the improvement the company is recording going into the future. We are improving the network of distribution also so that when there is an increase in network, we won’t have any issues.

“The expansion is on-going because our target is the future. We are making fruitful efforts toward securing more megawatts from the national grid and when such is achieved, strengthening our network for distribution won’t be any challenge because we are ready and good to go always. We have bought more transformers, distribution equipment and other items for installations”

The MD reiterated the resolve of the company to give unquestionable satisfaction to customers of all levels from commercial to residential, adding he said we are not resting so we also want our customers to support us to continue to build for the future.

“If electricity bills are paid in time, we will get more financial encouragement to build for the future.”