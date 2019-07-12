Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

KEDCO Appeals For Bill Payments

Published

2 days ago

on

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has called on customers to pay up their electricity bills.

This they said is to help in their quest to becoming the best service delivery company in Nigeria in an on-going campaign to that regard.

In a statement to Leadership signed by the Organisations Head, Corporate Communications KEDCO, Ibrahim Sani Shawai it stated that “We plead for more supports in paying electricity bills in time and on time for the good of everyone”

The Communications head said “Paying their bills means a lot to us and it will make us more responsible to our responsibilities as an organisation that prioritise the interest of our numerous customers”.

“We also like to commend them for being supportive in areas of patronage and other collaborative efforts toward the protection of KEDCO installations” he said

The statement revealed that the MD/CEO, Dr Jamilu Isyaku hinted that: “ KEDCO is working very hard to further strengthen the improvement the company is recording going into the future. We are improving the network of distribution also so that when there is an increase in network, we won’t have any issues.

“The expansion is on-going because our target is the future. We are making fruitful efforts toward securing more megawatts from the national grid and when such is achieved, strengthening our network for distribution won’t be any challenge because we are ready and good to go always. We have bought more transformers, distribution equipment and other items for installations”

The MD reiterated the resolve of the company to give unquestionable satisfaction to customers of all levels from commercial to residential, adding he said we are not resting so we also want our customers to support us to continue to build for the future.

“If electricity bills are paid in time, we will get more financial encouragement to build for the future.”

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS2 hours ago

Fasoranti Daughter’s Death: Deji Of Akure Tasks FG On Its Responsibility

Following the death of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom,...
NEWS2 hours ago

 NUJ Hail Gbajabiamila, Wase Over Appointment Of Members As Media Aides

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ),  Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Correspondents’ Chapel has commended the Speaker of the House of...
NEWS2 hours ago

Refuse Concern: Ikpeazu To Sack Abia’s Environmental Agency Boss

There are strong indications that Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu may fire Mr. Victor Apugo as the General Manager...
NEWS7 hours ago

I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi

Imam Fuad Adeyemi is the executive director of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society. In this interview with MAKINDE OLUWAROTIMI, he sheds more...
NEWS9 hours ago

Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer,...
NEWS10 hours ago

PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday, on...
NEWS10 hours ago

BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates

Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates. News Agency of...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: