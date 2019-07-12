Connect with us
Advertise With Us

ENTERTAINMENT

Kelly ‘Arrested On Federal Sex Trafficking Charges’

Published

2 days ago

on

Kelly is in custody after being arrested in Chicago on sex trafficking charges, according to reports in the US.

There are said to be 13 charges against the singer, including child abuse images and obstruction of justice, according to the US Attorney’s Office in Chicago. The 52-year-old was arrested by NYPD and Homeland Security officials.

He’s already pleaded not guilty to more than 20 sexual offences. For two decades R. Kelly, real name Robert Kelly, has been accused of different sexual abuse allegations.

They’ve been brought back into the spotlight following the documentary series Surviving R. Kelly, which detailed stories about him pursuing teenage girls going right back to the start of his career.

The R&B artist was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in February. He pleaded not guilty and has been released on bail. Then in May he was charged with 11 more sexual offences, relating to sexual assault and abuse of a minor aged between 13 and 16, which he pleaded not guilty to last month.

It is not yet known whether the new federal charges are linked to the same cases. A person can be charged with a federal crime if they’ve broken laws in more than one state. The charges are generally more severe than state charges.

R. Kelly has stood trial on sexual offences once, being acquitted of child pornography charges by a jury in 2008.

Newsbeat has contacted representatives for R. Kelly, as well as police in New York and the US Attorney’s Office in Chicago.

BBC

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS2 hours ago

Fasoranti Daughter’s Death: Deji Of Akure Tasks FG On Its Responsibility

Following the death of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom,...
NEWS2 hours ago

 NUJ Hail Gbajabiamila, Wase Over Appointment Of Members As Media Aides

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ),  Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Correspondents’ Chapel has commended the Speaker of the House of...
NEWS2 hours ago

Refuse Concern: Ikpeazu To Sack Abia’s Environmental Agency Boss

There are strong indications that Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu may fire Mr. Victor Apugo as the General Manager...
NEWS7 hours ago

I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi

Imam Fuad Adeyemi is the executive director of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society. In this interview with MAKINDE OLUWAROTIMI, he sheds more...
NEWS9 hours ago

Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer,...
NEWS10 hours ago

PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday, on...
NEWS10 hours ago

BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates

Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates. News Agency of...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: