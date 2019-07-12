NEWS
Kukah, A Spiritual Leader For All –Deji Of Akure
The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev Dr Matthew Hassan Kukah is a spiritual leader to all irrespective of tribe, class, religion, region or political beliefs, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, has said.
His Royal Majesty, Aladetoyinbo, spoke when he paid a thank-you visit on Bishop Kukah in Sokoto last week.
The Deji who stormed Kukah’s residence with a 20-member high-powered delegation, further described his host as a voice for the oppressed, downtrodden and humanity in general.
Those in the 20-member entourage included a former Minister of Finance Chief Olu Falae, High Chief Afolabi Fayehun, Quasim-Akorede Abdul-hakeem Yayi Akorede, Prince Adebisi Adeniyi, Mr. Ayorinde Thompson Ajayi, and general secretary of the organising committee, Professor Abiodun Ayodele, among others.
“I’m here to say a big thank you for honouring our invitation last year as our guest speaker. Bishop Kukah made us proud last year in his speech at our annual Ileputa Festival.
“Your inputs have spread our morale and this year is going to be better. God will continue to guide you in whatever you do here in Sokoto.
“You are a spiritual leader who fights for humanity irrespective of religion, region and class,” the traditional ruler said.
Responding to the visit, Bishop Kukah said the visit by Deji of Akure will go down as a very historical one in the Dicocess of Sokoto.
Kukah also described a member of the entourage, Chief Olu Falae, as a wonderful Nigerian that has not been celebrated very well.
While stressing that Nigerians love themselves irrespective of whatever is said outside, Bishop Kukah admonished all to embrace peace and peaceful coexistence.
