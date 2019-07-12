BUSINESS
Ministry To Drive Investments In Mining Sector Through MINDIVER
The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, through the World Bank- assisted Mineral Sector Support For Economic Diversification Project (MINDIVER), under it is intensifying efforts to attract exploration and mining investments into the mines and steel sub sector of the economy in line with the federal government’s economic diversification agenda.
This was revealed yesterday, by Mr Linus Adie, project coordinator of MINDIVER, when Mr Sean Hsu, Group President & Chief Executive Officer of Netcom Africa Limited, an international investment company in exploration and mining paid him a visit at the ministry in Abuja.
According to a statement from the ministry, Adie told his host that part of the drive to be embarked on by MINDIVER would be an aggressive sensitisation within the next three months to be taken to key government investment agencies like the NEXIM Bank and the Bank of Industry (BoI) on the need to set up mining desk in their organisations for investors to take advantage of.
He said, “All the ministry and indeed the MINDIVER Project is thinking of now is on how to attract investors into the mines and steel sector so your coming is timely since you are willing to promote Nigeria’s endowment as an investor.
“There is no bigger opportunity than now because the government within the last four years has been very serious and determined to change the tide in accordance with its economic diversification agenda.
“There is on ground a viable roadmap produced by a team of professionals with clear and sustainable strategies to be adhered to. This roadmap was also presented to the World Bank and the bank accepted it and at the moment financing some notable projects.”
MOST READ
Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances
Ekiti State Government has paid the outstanding salaries and allowances owed the outgone members of the State Civil Service Commission...
Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery
Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of the state of the commitment of the present...
Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation
The crisis rocking the University of Ibadan International School (USIS) over the use of Hijab by female students has taken...
Court Remands Man Over Rape Of Minor In Osun
An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded 20-year-old Akindoyin Timileyin, over alleged rape of a minor. Timileyin...
NSE Market Indices Drop Further By 0.51% On Sell Pressure
The crucial market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained downward mood, dropping further by 0.51 per cent. Specifically,...
NIS ‘ll Benefit More From Domestication of Passport Production – Babandede
The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede has expressed the optimism they stand to benefit more from the...
Teenager Charged With Defiling 4-Year-Old In Bathroom
An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail in the sum of N200,000 to a teenager (name withheld), who...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS12 hours ago
Ruga, A Right Not Privilege For Fulanis – Gov Badaru
- POLITICS14 hours ago
37 Kogi APC Gov’ship Aspirants Back Indirect Primaries
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Containers Of Power Transmission Equipment Missing At Ports
- NEWS5 hours ago
BREAKING: PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Migrants
- NEWS23 hours ago
Ex-Militant Leaders Commend PMB Omo-Agege’s Appointment
- NEWS22 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Stage Protest In Lagos
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Server controversy: Come Out With Evidences, Frank Tasks Nigerians