ENTERTAINMENT
Nigeria’s Anthony Alabi shines On Netflix Show, ‘Family Reunion’
Nigerian-American actor, Anthony Alabi is the star of new Netflix sit-com, ‘Family Reunion’.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ‘Family Reunion’ follows the McKellans, a family that decides to leave their glamorous city life and move back to their hometown.
Alongside Alabi, who plays the father, Moz, the show also stars some Hollywood veterans, including Loretta Devine (Grey’s Anatomy) and Tia Mowry (Sister Sister).
Alabi was born to a Nigerian father and Puerto Rican mother, Alabi and was drawn to acting at a young age, but he was forced to choose between that and football.
He soon retired from football and started acting full-time. He has appeared in shows like ‘Bosch’, ‘Modern Family’, ‘Insecure’ and ‘Raven’s Home’.
NAN reports that his role in ‘Family Reunion’ is his first leading role with which he is fast becoming a fan favourite.
On ‘Family Reunion’, Alabi plays Moz McKellan, a retired pro-football player who moves his family from their bustling Seattle city life to live with their hilarious and endearing Southern family in Columbus, Georgia.
Through hot weather, three-hour church services, and grandma M’Dear’s (Loretta Devine) old-school parenting methods, the family learns the value of love and family.
Speaking about the show in an interview, Alabi said, “I think what viewers will get first and foremost is a sense of nostalgia.
“I think you’ll get a throwback to shows like Family Matters and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
“I think we really wanted to make sure that viewers felt that family dynamic, that sitcom feel, and after that, you’re going to laugh a lot.”
MOST READ
Fasoranti Daughter’s Death: Deji Of Akure Tasks FG On Its Responsibility
Following the death of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom,...
NUJ Hail Gbajabiamila, Wase Over Appointment Of Members As Media Aides
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Correspondents’ Chapel has commended the Speaker of the House of...
Refuse Concern: Ikpeazu To Sack Abia’s Environmental Agency Boss
There are strong indications that Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu may fire Mr. Victor Apugo as the General Manager...
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
Imam Fuad Adeyemi is the executive director of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society. In this interview with MAKINDE OLUWAROTIMI, he sheds more...
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer,...
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday, on...
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates. News Agency of...
MOST POPULAR
-
LABOUR MATTERS18 hours ago
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
The Battle For APC Ticket In Bayelsa
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu
-
AFRICA17 hours ago
Youngest African Presidents
-
ISSUES17 hours ago
The Role Of Education In Peace Building And Peaceful Coexistence In The Northern States Of Nigeria
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
APC Approaches Tribunal Over Zamfara Supreme Court Verdict
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
Intrigues As Kaduna Lawmakers Reject Govs Cabinet Nominee
-
NEWS7 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi