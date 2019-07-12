Connect with us
Nigeria’s Anthony Alabi shines On Netflix Show, ‘Family Reunion’

Published

2 days ago

on

Nigerian-American actor, Anthony Alabi is the star of new Netflix sit-com, ‘Family Reunion’.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ‘Family Reunion’ follows the McKellans, a family that decides to leave their glamorous city life and move back to their hometown.

Alongside Alabi, who plays the father, Moz, the show also stars some Hollywood veterans, including Loretta Devine (Grey’s Anatomy) and Tia Mowry (Sister Sister).

Alabi was born to a Nigerian father and Puerto Rican mother, Alabi and was drawn to acting at a young age, but he was forced to choose between that and football.

He soon retired from football and started acting full-time. He has appeared in shows like ‘Bosch’, ‘Modern Family’, ‘Insecure’ and ‘Raven’s Home’.

NAN reports that his role in ‘Family Reunion’ is his first leading role with which he is fast becoming a fan favourite.

On ‘Family Reunion’, Alabi plays Moz McKellan, a retired pro-football player who moves his family from their bustling Seattle city life to live with their hilarious and endearing Southern family in Columbus, Georgia.

Through hot weather, three-hour church services, and grandma M’Dear’s (Loretta Devine) old-school parenting methods, the family learns the value of love and family.

Speaking about the show in an interview, Alabi said, “I think what viewers will get first and foremost is a sense of nostalgia.

“I think you’ll get a throwback to shows like Family Matters and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

“I think we really wanted to make sure that viewers felt that family dynamic, that sitcom feel, and after that, you’re going to laugh a lot.”

 

Comments

MOST POPULAR

