NEWS
Only Tested, Trusted Will Make My Ministerial List – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari says he will no longer nominate unknown persons for ministerial positions.
In a maiden meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly, Buhari also said that only those tasted and capable of delivering on assigned mandates will make the ministerial list.
At the meeting held at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday night, Buhari said he was under intense pressure to constitute the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
He however said despite the pressure, only those with track records, honesty and credibility would be appointed.
“Many at this dinner meeting are saying they want to see the list of the proposed cabinet so that they can go on leave peacefully.
“I’m very much aware about it; I’m under tremendous pressure on it. But the last cabinet which I headed, most of them, the majority of them I didn’t know them. I had to accept the names and recommendations from the party and other individuals.
“I worked with them for three and half years at least – meeting twice or two weeks in a month. So I know them.
“But, this time around I’m going to be quiet me – me in the sense that I will pick people I personally know,’’ he said.
He, therefore, enjoined the lawmakers to partner with the executive arm in leaving good legacies for the country as his administration was on its last lap.
The president advised the National Assembly to always avoid comparing their parliamentary procedures with that of advanced democracies such as the United States and the United Kingdom.
The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who spoke to State House correspondents after the meeting, refuted media report quoting him as saying that President Buhari would submit the ministerial list to the senate this week.
He said: “Let me take the opportunity to correct that. A senator raised a point of order under personal explanation.
“He said we should be sent the list of the ministers by the executive arm of government and in my response I said the executive is working so hard to ensure that the list of Nigerians that will help this administration work is going to be transmitted and we could even receive it this week.
“We could’ is conditional and I will urge everybody here to report it as it is,” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that others at the meeting included the Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila and the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase.
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other presidential aides also attended the meeting.
MOST READ
Fasoranti Daughter’s Death: Deji Of Akure Tasks FG On Its Responsibility
Following the death of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom,...
NUJ Hail Gbajabiamila, Wase Over Appointment Of Members As Media Aides
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Correspondents’ Chapel has commended the Speaker of the House of...
Refuse Concern: Ikpeazu To Sack Abia’s Environmental Agency Boss
There are strong indications that Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu may fire Mr. Victor Apugo as the General Manager...
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
Imam Fuad Adeyemi is the executive director of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society. In this interview with MAKINDE OLUWAROTIMI, he sheds more...
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer,...
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday, on...
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates. News Agency of...
MOST POPULAR
-
LABOUR MATTERS18 hours ago
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
The Battle For APC Ticket In Bayelsa
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu
-
AFRICA17 hours ago
Youngest African Presidents
-
ISSUES17 hours ago
The Role Of Education In Peace Building And Peaceful Coexistence In The Northern States Of Nigeria
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
APC Approaches Tribunal Over Zamfara Supreme Court Verdict
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
Intrigues As Kaduna Lawmakers Reject Govs Cabinet Nominee
-
NEWS7 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi