OPEC To Maintain 3.2% Growth Forecast

Published

3 days ago

on

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has said that it would maintain its forecast for global economic growth in 2019 at 3.2 per cent since it does not expect trade disputes to escalate further.

OPEC’s position is contained in its monthly report issued on yesterday.

“The global GDP growth forecast for 2019 remains at 3.2 per cent, followed by expected growth of 3.2 per cent in 2020.

“Although large uncertainties remain, current growth forecasts assume no further down-side risks, and, in particular, that trade-related issues do not escalate further,” the report read.

