COVER STORIES
PMB Stops Printing Of Nigerian Passport Abroad
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the production and personalization of all Nigerian E-passports and related documentation shall be the sole responsibility of the Nigerian Security Printing & Minting Company (NSPMC).
Popularly known as The Mint, the company was established in 1963 with the objective of producing the nation’s currency notes and coins for the Central Bank of Nigeria as well as security documents for Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government, banks and other blue chip companies.
According to a statement by his media aide ,Femi Adesina said with the new directive from the President, all existing memoranda of understanding and contracts on printing by other institutions/ companies will not be renewed.
The Mint is the largest banknote and security documents specialist printing company in West Africa. However, its performance was rapidly dwindling in terms of both currency production and security documents prior to 2014.
Under the chairmanship of the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, new targets were set, and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of The Mint, Mr Abbas Umar Masanawa recounts some of the achievements to include: zero importation of currency from 2014 to date, with attendant benefits of conservation of foreign reserve, revenue and employment generation, as well as safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.
Mr Masanawa counts the blessings further: “The Mint has returned to profitability. From a moribund organization with heavy losses, the company grew from a loss position of N14. 6 million in 2014 to a profit of N14. 3 billion in 2018. Turnover also grew from N17.8 billion in 2014 to N61. 4 billion in 2018.
“Other achievements include enhanced production capacity, revenue diversification, reduced cost of production, institutionalization of corporate governance, improved staff welfare and industrial harmony, among others.”
The Managing Direction pledged that The Mint would justify the renewed confidence reposed in it by the President, “as we are moving to the Next Level, and poised to boost national security and integrity, we will conserve scarce foreign exchange, improve revenue generation, create job opportunities, and boost acquisition/transfer of technology.”
MOST READ
Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances
Ekiti State Government has paid the outstanding salaries and allowances owed the outgone members of the State Civil Service Commission...
Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery
Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of the state of the commitment of the present...
Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation
The crisis rocking the University of Ibadan International School (USIS) over the use of Hijab by female students has taken...
Court Remands Man Over Rape Of Minor In Osun
An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded 20-year-old Akindoyin Timileyin, over alleged rape of a minor. Timileyin...
NSE Market Indices Drop Further By 0.51% On Sell Pressure
The crucial market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained downward mood, dropping further by 0.51 per cent. Specifically,...
NIS ‘ll Benefit More From Domestication of Passport Production – Babandede
The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede has expressed the optimism they stand to benefit more from the...
Teenager Charged With Defiling 4-Year-Old In Bathroom
An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail in the sum of N200,000 to a teenager (name withheld), who...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS12 hours ago
Ruga, A Right Not Privilege For Fulanis – Gov Badaru
- POLITICS14 hours ago
37 Kogi APC Gov’ship Aspirants Back Indirect Primaries
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Containers Of Power Transmission Equipment Missing At Ports
- NEWS5 hours ago
BREAKING: PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Migrants
- NEWS23 hours ago
Ex-Militant Leaders Commend PMB Omo-Agege’s Appointment
- NEWS22 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Stage Protest In Lagos
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Server controversy: Come Out With Evidences, Frank Tasks Nigerians