Repatriating Stolen Funds Very Difficult – Magu
Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has said that it has been difficult for the commission to repatriate stolen funds and assets in safe havens abroad.
This is even as he said the agency was fighting powerful forces in the country.
The EFCC acting chairman stated this at the 3rd African Anti-Corruption Day in Abuja by the EFCC.
According to him, ”The forces we are against are powerful because they have a lot of stolen funds with them and enough resources to frustrate investigation and prosecution.
”But we are determined to lead the fight against corruption. To get these funds and assets back has become a problem.”
He further said that this year’s commemoration is special and unique to “us at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC particularly as the theme chosen by the African
Union is an aspect that the Commission is very passionate about.”
“It is my belief that the choice of the theme ‘Towards a Common African Position on Asset Recovery’ is particularly necessary to take the Anti-Corruption War to a higher dimension as corruption remains a great challenge in the development of our countries,” he stated.
The EFCC boss, however, pointed out that the commission was determined to wage war against corruption to its logical conclusion.
Meanwhile, the new group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has never asked the corporation for any favour since he was elected in 2015.
He also said that NNPC is committed to Open Government Partnership.
Kyari made the disclosure at a Roundtable Discussion to mark the 3rd African Anti-Corruption Day in Abuja organised by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
He said: “The President has never asked to do anything for him in our transactions and he does not interfere with what we do. We will do our best to be transparent and open on whatever we do. We are accountable to this country.”
Kyari, who led an 11-man team to the session, said: “NNPC is the focal organisation for the Open Government Partnership. Whatever we are doing, we will make sure it is open.
“I urge all of us to be part of the anti-corruption campaign. Corruption can only thrive where there is discretion. We have reduced discretion to the barest minimum in what we do.”
