NEWS
Ruga, A Right Not Privilege For Fulanis – Gov Badaru
Jigawa state governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has affirmed that the Ruga project as initiated by the president Muhammadu Buhari led administration was only suspended pending when all necessary measures are put in place.
Badaru, who described the Ruga project for herders as a right of those in the business and not a privilege as wrongly assumed, added that, either Ruga or Ranching, the aim is to improve the general well being of not only those in the business but the general public as well.
According to him, cattle rearing are businesses that provide jobs for millions of Nigerians guarantee food security and enhance income generation to governments at various levels.
The governor, while stressing that the imitative was part of the federal governments’ Ease of Doing Business agenda, added that, both local and international investors would want to invest in the livestock economic sector.
Badaru also noted that, Ruga or cattle Ranches is a project designed to improve cattle rearing practice in the country, with the aim of making it more profitable, more healthier, more peaceful and environmentally friendly.
“The Ruga project is not cancelled by federal government but suspended for the review and it will be implemented for the benefit of all Nigerians not only cattle rearers”.
In his submission, Badaru said these cattle herders are Nigerians and their business is legitimate, hence it is their civil right not privilege for the country to support and provide them with enabling environment for doing the business irrespective of their tribal or geographical affiliation.
Governor Badaru further promised to implement any project or policy that could help local or international businessmen do their businesses easily in Jigawa state.
MOST READ
Fasoranti Daughter’s Death: Deji Of Akure Tasks FG On Its Responsibility
Following the death of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom,...
NUJ Hail Gbajabiamila, Wase Over Appointment Of Members As Media Aides
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Correspondents’ Chapel has commended the Speaker of the House of...
Refuse Concern: Ikpeazu To Sack Abia’s Environmental Agency Boss
There are strong indications that Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu may fire Mr. Victor Apugo as the General Manager...
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
Imam Fuad Adeyemi is the executive director of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society. In this interview with MAKINDE OLUWAROTIMI, he sheds more...
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer,...
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday, on...
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates. News Agency of...
MOST POPULAR
-
LABOUR MATTERS18 hours ago
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
The Battle For APC Ticket In Bayelsa
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu
-
AFRICA17 hours ago
Youngest African Presidents
-
ISSUES17 hours ago
The Role Of Education In Peace Building And Peaceful Coexistence In The Northern States Of Nigeria
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
APC Approaches Tribunal Over Zamfara Supreme Court Verdict
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
Intrigues As Kaduna Lawmakers Reject Govs Cabinet Nominee
-
NEWS7 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi