Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of the state of the commitment of the present administration to invest massively in provision of quality healthcare services to the people, saying no effort would be spared to improve on the situation in the sector.

Dr Sanwo-Olu, who is a medical practitioner that served the State Government in different capacities within the health sector for 25 years, said the safety of residents was of paramount importance to the Governor, saying necessary action would be taken to protect the people.

Speaking at the 5th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of Critical Care Society of Nigeria held on Thursday at White House Hotel, Ikeja, Dr Sanwo-Olu said it was gratifying to note that the Critical Care Unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) had so far successfully carried out about 15 Open Heart surgeries among others this year, while an Intensive Care Unit has also been established at the newly unveiled Ayinke House, all in efforts geared toward improving healthcare delivery.

She said, “The surgeries were possible through the investment of government in the health sector, and efforts of our medical personnel, and I must assure that there will be a huge improvement in funding of the health sector in the current administration.”

Dr Sanwo-Olu said she was very much aware of the fact that professionals in the sector were looking to her to make positive impact, just as she urged them to collaborate with government to scale up healthcare delivery.

“Lagos State Government is interested in the health sector especially knowing that you have one of your persons positioned there. I know the Critical Care Society of Nigeria as well as the other groups within the health sector will always continuously pull and depend on me to talk to the Governor when you have recommendations.

“We would try in our best to do as much as we can in our capacity to improve the health sector. We know the standard that we have at the moment, and we pray God helping us, to improve more than what it was before. We would work as a team both at the PHC level, the secondary healthcare level and the tertiary level so that there is no disconnect and we also have seamless approach to patient care.

“For us, safety of our people in Lagos State is very important, and we would do everything possible to improve the health sector,” Dr Sanwo-Olu said.

Speaking separately at the 2019 Healthcare Nigeria Conference of Hygeia HMO with the theme: “Healthcare In Nigeria: Transformative Solutions,” held at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Dr Sanwo-Olu said the task of delivering an efficient and effective healthcare could only be accomplished through a collaborative effort of individuals, organizations, government, NGOs and development partners.

Also speaking, one of the discussants at the conference, Mr Akinwande Ademosu said for Nigeria to rise, the people must be healthy and have access to affordable and quality healthcare.

“We have to start thinking new; we have to start thinking innovatively to do the right thing even if again the convention. We must start to use genetics, lifestyle and the environment to promote the health of our people.

“For us to achieve healthcare inclusion in Nigeria, we must be willing to do the right thing; we must deliver convenience, adopt technology and make healthcare available and affordable to the people,” he said.