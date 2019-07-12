Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery

Published

2 days ago

on

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of the state of the commitment of the present administration to invest massively in provision of quality healthcare services to the people, saying no effort would be spared to improve on the situation in the sector.

Dr Sanwo-Olu, who is a medical practitioner that served the State Government in different capacities within the health sector for 25 years, said the safety of residents was of paramount importance to the Governor, saying necessary action would be taken to protect the people.

Speaking at the 5th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of Critical Care Society of Nigeria held on Thursday at White House Hotel, Ikeja, Dr Sanwo-Olu said it was gratifying to note that the Critical Care Unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) had so far successfully carried out about 15 Open Heart surgeries among others this year, while an Intensive Care Unit has also been established at the newly unveiled Ayinke House, all in efforts geared toward improving healthcare delivery.

She said, “The surgeries were possible through the investment of government in the health sector, and efforts of our medical personnel, and I must assure that there will be a huge improvement in funding of the health sector in the current administration.”

Dr Sanwo-Olu said she was very much aware of the fact that professionals in the sector were looking to her to make positive impact, just as she urged them to collaborate with government to scale up healthcare delivery.

“Lagos State Government is interested in the health sector especially knowing that you have one of your persons positioned there. I know the Critical Care Society of Nigeria as well as the other groups within the health sector will always continuously pull and depend on me to talk to the Governor when you have recommendations.

“We would try in our best to do as much as we can in our capacity to improve the health sector. We know the standard that we have at the moment, and we pray God helping us, to improve more than what it was before. We would work as a team both at the PHC level, the secondary healthcare level and the tertiary level so that there is no disconnect and we also have seamless approach to patient care.

“For us, safety of our people in Lagos State is very important, and we would do everything possible to improve the health sector,” Dr Sanwo-Olu said.

Speaking separately at the 2019 Healthcare Nigeria Conference of Hygeia HMO with the theme: “Healthcare In Nigeria: Transformative Solutions,” held at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Dr Sanwo-Olu said the task of delivering an efficient and effective healthcare could only be accomplished through a collaborative effort of individuals, organizations, government, NGOs and development partners.

Also speaking, one of the discussants at the conference, Mr Akinwande Ademosu said for Nigeria to rise, the people must be healthy and have access to affordable and quality healthcare.

“We have to start thinking new; we have to start thinking innovatively to do the right thing even if again the convention. We must start to use genetics, lifestyle and the environment to promote the health of our people.

“For us to achieve healthcare inclusion in Nigeria, we must be willing to do the right thing; we must deliver convenience, adopt technology and make healthcare available and affordable to the people,” he said.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 hour ago

Fasoranti Daughter’s Death: Deji Of Akure Tasks FG On Its Responsibility

Following the death of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom,...
NEWS2 hours ago

 NUJ Hail Gbajabiamila, Wase Over Appointment Of Members As Media Aides

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ),  Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Correspondents’ Chapel has commended the Speaker of the House of...
NEWS2 hours ago

Refuse Concern: Ikpeazu To Sack Abia’s Environmental Agency Boss

There are strong indications that Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu may fire Mr. Victor Apugo as the General Manager...
NEWS7 hours ago

I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi

Imam Fuad Adeyemi is the executive director of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society. In this interview with MAKINDE OLUWAROTIMI, he sheds more...
NEWS9 hours ago

Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer,...
NEWS9 hours ago

PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday, on...
NEWS10 hours ago

BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates

Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates. News Agency of...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: