NEWS
SDGs: Nasarawa Govt Partners ALGON On Rural Devt
The Nasarawa State office of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has entered into partnership with the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) to identity and address the priority needs in the rural areas.
Abubakar Murtala, Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Abdullahi Sule on SDGs made this known in Lafia on Friday during a courtesy call on Aminu Maifata, ALGON Chairman, who is the Chairman, Lafia Local Government Area.
He said that his office served as an intervention one, aimed at intervening in the challenges confronting the society, especially rural communities.
SDGs, otherwise known as Global Goals, comprising 17 goals, are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.
Murtala explained that he intended to consult properly to know the priorities of the people before carrying out any project.
He said that the office had already identified primary and secondary schools across five of the local government areas in order to supply them potable water and toilet’s facilities in line with goals four and six of the SDGs.
“Water system is to be provided in secondary schools, while toilet’s facilities are to be provided in primary schools.
“We would also build five new schools and provide them with water and toilet’s facilities in order to make them conducive enough for teachers and the students,’’ Murtala said.
He said plans had been concluded by the state SDG to flag off the construction of the five schools in the next one week, saying that the government would start from Awoma Community of Lafia.
Murtala gave an assurance that his office would do everything possible to attract intervention from foreign partners to complement the efforts of the state government for the benefit of the people.
Responding, the ALGON chairman commended Murtala for the initiative of consulting with the view of carrying them along, unlike the practice in the past.
Maifata said that nobody borders to consult local government officials in the past before executing projects in their areas.
He promised that since the governor’s aide had decided to carry them along, on behalf of all the 13 Chairmen, they would accord him the necessary support to enable him succeed.
MOST READ
Fasoranti Daughter’s Death: Deji Of Akure Tasks FG On Its Responsibility
Following the death of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom,...
NUJ Hail Gbajabiamila, Wase Over Appointment Of Members As Media Aides
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Correspondents’ Chapel has commended the Speaker of the House of...
Refuse Concern: Ikpeazu To Sack Abia’s Environmental Agency Boss
There are strong indications that Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu may fire Mr. Victor Apugo as the General Manager...
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
Imam Fuad Adeyemi is the executive director of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society. In this interview with MAKINDE OLUWAROTIMI, he sheds more...
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer,...
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday, on...
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates. News Agency of...
MOST POPULAR
-
LABOUR MATTERS18 hours ago
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
The Battle For APC Ticket In Bayelsa
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu
-
AFRICA17 hours ago
Youngest African Presidents
-
ISSUES17 hours ago
The Role Of Education In Peace Building And Peaceful Coexistence In The Northern States Of Nigeria
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
APC Approaches Tribunal Over Zamfara Supreme Court Verdict
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
Intrigues As Kaduna Lawmakers Reject Govs Cabinet Nominee
-
NEWS7 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi