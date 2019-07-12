NEWS
Tagging Me Rubber Stamp To Executive Laughable – Lawan
The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan has described insinuations that he is a rubber stamp to the Executive as “sentimental and laughable”.
Lawan made this known in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Isa, when addressing a group, Women Parliamentarians, led by Sen. Joy Emordi in Abuja.
He noted that his belief in President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) should not be misconstrued as not independent-minded.
He said: “During my campaign, I was called a potential rubber stamp Senate President to the executive; maybe because I am close to the President, or because I believe in his cause.
“There is no time that I will ever be a rubber stamp. Yes, I believe in President Buhari as a person and I believe in my party, the APC, but I believe that our problems as Nigerians are Nigerian problems.
“They are neither APC nor PDP problems, they are Nigerian problems, that require Nigerian solution. So, we have to work together.
“We will be there for the executive arm of government all the time in moving this country forward.
“We are going to challenge the executive in a manner that is decent but decisive.
“As a Minister, you have to do your ministerial job well. We will make government appointees to do what is required of them.
“We have to deal with the issues confronting us. It is not going to be easy, but we have to build a relationship that have mutual respect, collaboration and partnership. It is achievable.
“We are not here for self-serving. We came here with a lot of experiences to impact positively in our country. We are here and we will remain focus to make this government work.”
He used the occasion to charge Nigerian women to be more involved in politics.
“The political space in the country is wide enough to accommodate our women, but the ball is in their court to take the advantages,” he said.
Sen. Emordi congratulated the Presiding Officers and the leadership of the 9th Senate for what she described as smooth transition.
He urged them to use their expertise to better the lots of Nigerians.
Emordi said the group was formed to give support where necessary to serving women in the parliament.
“It is our objective to promote cordial relationship between the executive and legislature, and remove the boundaries on women participation in politics for good governance,” she said.
MOST READ
Fasoranti Daughter’s Death: Deji Of Akure Tasks FG On Its Responsibility
Following the death of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom,...
NUJ Hail Gbajabiamila, Wase Over Appointment Of Members As Media Aides
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Correspondents’ Chapel has commended the Speaker of the House of...
Refuse Concern: Ikpeazu To Sack Abia’s Environmental Agency Boss
There are strong indications that Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu may fire Mr. Victor Apugo as the General Manager...
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
Imam Fuad Adeyemi is the executive director of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society. In this interview with MAKINDE OLUWAROTIMI, he sheds more...
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer,...
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday, on...
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates. News Agency of...
MOST POPULAR
-
LABOUR MATTERS18 hours ago
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
The Battle For APC Ticket In Bayelsa
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu
-
AFRICA17 hours ago
Youngest African Presidents
-
ISSUES17 hours ago
The Role Of Education In Peace Building And Peaceful Coexistence In The Northern States Of Nigeria
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
APC Approaches Tribunal Over Zamfara Supreme Court Verdict
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
Intrigues As Kaduna Lawmakers Reject Govs Cabinet Nominee
-
NEWS7 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi