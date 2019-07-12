CRIME
Teenager Charged With Defiling 4-Year-Old In Bathroom
An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail in the sum of N200,000 to a teenager (name withheld), who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s four-year-old daughter.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, also directed the 14-year-old defendant to provide two sureties as part of the bail conditions.
Sule-Amzat said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.
Sule-Amzat ordered that the defendant should be kept in the Boy’s Correctional Centre, Oregun, Lagos, until fulfillment of the bail conditions.
The chief magistrate adjourned the case until Oct. 14, pending advice from the stater director of public prosecution.
The defendant, whose address was not provided, was charged with defilement, but he pleaded not guilty.
Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the teenager committed the offence sometime in December at his residence in Agege area of Lagos.
Emuerhi said that the defendant defiled the minor (name withheld) by forcefully inserting his penis into her private part.
“The defendant called the minor, lured her to a bathroom and defiled her.
“It was the cry of the girl that attracted neighbours’ attention,” he said.
According to him, the defendant was arrested by the police after the case was reported at the Isokoko Police Division, Agege.
He said the alleged offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Section prescribes’ life imprisonment for defilement.
MOST READ
Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances
Ekiti State Government has paid the outstanding salaries and allowances owed the outgone members of the State Civil Service Commission...
Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery
Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of the state of the commitment of the present...
Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation
The crisis rocking the University of Ibadan International School (USIS) over the use of Hijab by female students has taken...
Court Remands Man Over Rape Of Minor In Osun
An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded 20-year-old Akindoyin Timileyin, over alleged rape of a minor. Timileyin...
NSE Market Indices Drop Further By 0.51% On Sell Pressure
The crucial market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained downward mood, dropping further by 0.51 per cent. Specifically,...
NIS ‘ll Benefit More From Domestication of Passport Production – Babandede
The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede has expressed the optimism they stand to benefit more from the...
Teenager Charged With Defiling 4-Year-Old In Bathroom
An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail in the sum of N200,000 to a teenager (name withheld), who...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS12 hours ago
Ruga, A Right Not Privilege For Fulanis – Gov Badaru
- POLITICS14 hours ago
37 Kogi APC Gov’ship Aspirants Back Indirect Primaries
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Containers Of Power Transmission Equipment Missing At Ports
- NEWS5 hours ago
BREAKING: PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Migrants
- NEWS23 hours ago
Ex-Militant Leaders Commend PMB Omo-Agege’s Appointment
- NEWS22 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Stage Protest In Lagos
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Server controversy: Come Out With Evidences, Frank Tasks Nigerians