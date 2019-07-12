The Endless Menace Of Oil Bunkering In N/Delta

The maritime space occupies a strategic position in the economic life of many nations and is often times, prone to security threats. Nigeria largely depends on maritime trade for its revenue owing to importance of the maritime space.

In fact, 90 per cent of the country’s revenue is derived from oil, which is largely extracted from the Niger Delta region but this reporter, who recently visited the region, observed that rather than being a blessing; the oil has become a curse following the activities of oil bunkers who pollute the environment and water without recourse.

Other threats observed are the activities of oil thieves, sea robbery and pipeline vandalism.

However, the Nigerian Navy, saddled with responsibility of protecting the maritime, has achieved certain successes in this regard but not without challenges.

In his presentation during a tour of the Command’s area of operations by the director of information, Nigerian Navy, Commodore Suleman Dahun, the Base Operating Officer, Commander Nsikan Friday, said the NNS Delta, which was established in 1986 has, in the last six months of its operation against oil theft and illegal refinery, arrested six vessels, destroyed 80 wooden boats and 63 illegal refinery sites.

He added that the Base has also destroyed 1,984 storage facilities containing 8,610 MT of stolen crude oil and 5,602 MT of illegally refined AGO.

Friday added that the burden of maintaining these vessels has become a source of concern to the service as most of them have pending court cases, adding the vessels, due to redundancy become prone to corrosion requiring more resources to stay afloat.

“Most of these arrested vessels have either ongoing court cases or are awaiting execution of judgment passed on them. During this process, the Base spends an ample amount of resources securing them by deploying and maintaining duty watch on each of the vessels.

“Furthermore, due to redundancy, these vessels are prone to corrosion and some are beginning to experience water ingress.

In the same drive, Nigerian Navy Ship, Pathfinder, destroyed 70 illegal refining sites within its areas of operations while 38 suspected oil thieves were also arrested within six months.

The pathfinder, in its operational brief, said it also uncovered several storage tanks and dug out pits laden with over 4300MT of suspected stolen crude as well as over 2191MT of illegally refined AGO at the sites of the illegal refineries.

The base operating officer, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS), Pathfinder, Commander Murtala Aminu Rogo, during the media tour of NNS Pathfinders’ areas of operation by Defence correspondents revealed further that 21 fibre boats, 3 truck/tankers, 18 outboard engines, 16 generators, 12 welding machines and 36 pumping machines were also arrested within the period under review.

In addition, he said 10 gunboats 18 private maritime logistics support company vessels, 18 barges and 42 wooden boats were also seized from maritime criminals, he further revealed.

While noting the unrelenting effort of the base at ensuring availability of boats for operations for the aforementioned successes, Rogo explained that four out of the six modern marine gunboats in the base inventory are currently operational.

He said only two of these gunboats were operational before now but additional two have been activated to boost capacity.

In a bid to ensure complete destruction of the illegally refining sites using an environmentally friendly method, the command has received two swamp buggies purchased by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas.

He added that a community-based intelligence network strategy for timely intelligence gathering and dissemination was adopted to tackle maritime security.

Meanwhile, the base, while conducting journalists around its area of responsibility recently arrested 19 oil thieves and recovered five boats laden with illegally refined products at Bakana creek in a single day.

However, despite the arrests and destruction, the Nigerian Navy lamented the burden of maintaining seized vessels held in trust for prosecuting agencies and called for speedy dispensation of justice to save cost.

The Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta, Commodore Ibrahim Dewu, said the command expands the huge amount of its meager resources to keep the vessels afloat.

He disclosed that the prosecuting agencies bear no cost of keeping the vessels and called for speedy prosecution of the vessels to reduce the burden on the Service.

“There are urgent needs to be addressed, litigations on these vessels to the Base, respite from resources spent in overseeing them,” he lamented.

Some of the said vessels have been arrested for over a decade with cases pending in court. When such vessels sink with its product, the owners of the seized vessels press charges against the Nigerian Navy and not the prosecuting agencies delaying the case.

Security experts opine that the solution to the problem of crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and illegal refinery requires the collaboration of all stakeholders.

They say the problem is multifaceted as corporate organisations, traditional rulers, top government officials are said to be compromising efforts at addressing the issue.

“We cannot completely eradicate the problem without the traditional rulers, community leaders, state and local governments.

“In Nembe, Bayelsa State, reduction in illegal refinery has enabled the revival of aquatic life. We have been able to deal with activities of these oil vandals such that fishing has been enhanced and people now get sardine fish,” the Navy said.