TSA’s Aggregate Collection Hits N10trn

Over N10 trillion worth of financial transactions have so far hit the federal government-initiated Treasury Single Account (TSA) through its implementation by the present administration.

Director, ICT Department of the OAGF, Afolabi Ajayi, who made the disclosure yesterday, also announced that over N45 billion was saved monthly in interest on ways and means through the TSA e-collection system, while N50 billion revenue from funds has been mopped from commercial banks under the same initiative.

Ajayi said the OAGF has also improved revenue collection mechanism through e-collection and eliminate cash handling costs within the last four years.

It was also revealed that the sum of N8.496 trillion was distributed to the three tiers of government from the federation account in year 2018, which is higher than the 2017 distribution of N6.689 trillion by N1.807 trillion or 27.01 per cent. The figure includes 13 per cent derivation to oil producing states and cost of revenue collection to all the three revenue generating agencies.

Value Added Tax (VAT) generated in the same year is N1.076 trillion, compared to the N972.348 billion that was raised in 2017.

Ajayi made the remarks yesterday during the 2019 OAGF peer review visit by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita and body of Permanent Secretaries at the Treasury House in Abuja where he highlighted achievements of the current Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

Meanwhile, the Federation Account Department of the OAGF has also disclosed it has commenced the process of remitting monthly allocation to the three tiers of government online real time in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). It is expected to help curb delay in the former manual mandate system. Federal and State governments can now receive their allocation in less than 24 hours upon conclusion of FAAC meeting.

Speaking at the forum, the Accountant-General said conscious of funding constraints, his team has “ingeniously attracted both public and corporate organisations to actively partake in our developmental efforts.” Alh. Idris said the cooperation and support has culminated to huge transformation of Federal Treasury Academy in Orozo.

The peer review mechanism was organized for government establishments to identify common challenges and map out best strategy to surmount them.

On her part, the Head of Service said prior to the assumption of office by Mr. Idris stated that the federal government will soon extend the verification of federal payroll to the entire public service, using the IPPIS programme

Oyo-Ita said there was no synergy between the OAGF and her office prior to the assumption of office by Mr. Idris. “And implementation of IPPIS suffered,” she said, adding: “we have got a lot of support from OAGF as regards IPPIS implementation.”

She praised the AGF for what she described as his commitment to making the Treasury House the flagship of the civil service because he believes in innovation, and not operating in silos. “Am really impressed with what the OAGF has been doing. Other agencies who have been reluctant will either cine up of lose out of the entire payroll system.”