Venezuela Donates Learning Materials To Nasarawa Pupils

The embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has donated school bags and other educational materials to the pupils of Hugo Rafael Chavez Frias Primary School, Jankanwa, Nasarawa State.

The ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to Nigeria, David Caraballo who made the donations at an event, marking the country’s National Day celebration through education, said it was part of the Embassy’s celebration of its national day and solidarity to Nigeria.

Ambassador Caraballo stressed that the donation was a worthy investment as the materials would enhance access to quality education.

“This school was built in 2015 and this part of our continuous support to the school. Our dream is to provide better education for students of various institutions in the country.‎

“We are interested in the wellbeing of Nigerians, especially in the area of education. We have intensified efforts in the area because education is the bedrock of everything in the country,” the envoy said.

He said Venezuela will continue increase its scholarship for Nigerian students.

“This donations is part of way of strengthening our bilateral relationship with the Federal Government of Nigeria. We will also continue to increase our investment in education by giving Nigerian students more scholarship,” he said.

Side attractions during the occasion include: cultural display, football match, sack race and 100 meters relay race by the pupils.

LEADERSHIP reports that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, surrounded by top generals, addressed a military parade in Caracas Friday in commemoration of the country’s declaration of Independence, where revolutionary forces led by Simon Bolivar expelled the Spanish empire 208 years ago.

“It was the Bolivarian Revolution and our Commander Hugo Chavez who rescued the original and real sense of this historical feat,” said President Maduro, arguing that it was the revolution that recovered the country’s sovereignty and carried through the legacy of Bolivar.

Maduro also stressed the need for peace and reconciliation, calling for national unity among all sectors of the population. The government has long sought a peaceful solution to the political conflicts in the country, arguing that threats of foreign intervention and coups from the US backed opposition are obstacles in the path to peace.

Speaking earlier, the headmistress of the school, Mrs Saratu Gimba hailed the embassy for the donations.

“Education is the best legacy you can give to any child, I want to thank the embassy for this initiatives. “You are doing the good work of the founding father of Venezuela with all passion without wasting of time or laxity,” she said.